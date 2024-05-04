At the last Beijing Motor Show, BYD brought a concept that caused a stir. Called Ocean M, it is a sporty-looking hatchback that, according to many local media, was developed specifically for Europe.

In fact, given its size and layout, it seems more suited to the Old Continent than Asia, where motorists prefer different body styles (upwards, with large saloons, or downwards, with compact and economical city cars).

Advanced platform and structural battery

The BYD Ocean M is built on a newly developed platform: an evolution of the 3.0 platform on which models such as the Seal are based. Along with the new platform, the technical details of which are still awaited, the Ocean M introduces a rear-wheel drive propulsion scheme and a Blade battery - also newly developed - with cell-to-body architecture.

Compared to the Seal, which is somewhat of the brand's current technological manifesto, this new battery also has a structural function.

European expansion

The BYD Ocean M, of which we await further technical information, is expected to be offered with a starting price of around €25,000 (approx. £22,000). It will therefore be a kind of perfect competitor to the Renault 5 or the long-awaited Volkswagen ID.2. It will, in short, fit into that segment of 'affordable electric cars' where numerous models (Citroen e-C3, electric Fiat Panda, Dacia Spring) will soon be competing, including the one Tesla is working on.

BYD has already announced that from next year it will sell another key model in Europe, the small Seagull, which will be updated precisely to better meet the needs of drivers in the Old Continent. The car, which is 3.78 metres long and has a 39 kWh battery, is priced at only €7,000 (£6,000) in China.