A Giulia like no other, this is the story of the Alfa Romeo TZ Bertone Canguro, a concept built in 1964 by Bertone bodyworks from the tubular chassis of the Giulia TZ racing car.

After being destroyed in some press tests, it took more than 40 years for the Canguro to make a comeback.

Compact and fast

Under the bonnet of the Alfa Romeo is a four-cylinder engine with 170 PS delivered at 7,500 rpm, combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Canguro Concept, three-quarter front view

The Alfa Romeo Canguro is distinguished by its glass surfaces glued to the body frames, an innovative solution for the time, inspired by the world of aeronautics. Thanks to this technique, the engineers were able to reduce the height of the car to just 1.05 metres, while its length was just 3.90 metres (less than a modern Toyota Yaris).

Farewell and rebirth

The Canguro prototype designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro was presented at the 1964 Paris Motor Show. Unfortunately, the show car was destroyed during a test drive on the Monza circuit.

The project was subsequently abandoned by Alfa Romeo because it was considered too sporty and, above all, too expensive for series production. Bertone therefore began work on the stylistic evolution of the same prototype, so much so that, according to some experts, the Canguro may have been the starting point for the prototypes of the 'Montreal' model.

Alfa Romeo Canguro Concept, three-quarter rear view

As for the concept, it has a rather troubled history. Left for 10 years in a warehouse awaiting demolition, it was discovered by a German collector, who bought the car with the aim of restoring it from top to bottom.

Given the absence of the engine and many other components, the work proved so complex that it was completed by a subsequent owner, a Japanese collector, who benefited from the support of the Alfa Romeo Museum.

The rebuilding of the Canguro was completed in 2005 and, in the same year, it was exhibited at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.