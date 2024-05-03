The premiere of a new BMW 1 Series is drawing ever closer. After all, the current model was unveiled back in 2019, but will the F40 (the internal designation) only be given a major facelift or will the manufacturer treat the compact car to a new generation after just five years? A question that is still difficult to answer at the moment, but you can already imagine what the new 1 Series might look like, can't you?

The new look

Based on photos and videos from numerous spy photo sightings, we have now developed our rendering of the new 1 Series. Most of the new features can of course be found at the front. Here, the model could get a larger kidney grille with horizontal louvres, as we know from the brand's latest models. The same applies to the LED headlights, which will probably have graphics inspired by the X1 and X2 with vertical cut-outs.

BMW 1 Series (2024) as rendering from Motor1.com

Other notable changes include the fact that the most powerful version will be fitted with four exhaust tailpipes, as already seen on the X1 M35i. There will also be no shortage of new body colours and alloy wheels, and narrower LED tail lights will presumably also be part of the visual refresh. However, the basic shape of the car will remain untouched, probably also to protect the residual values of the then "old" 1 Series.

Interior and possible drive systems

We were able to see part of the interior in some of the BMW 's prototype photos. Although it is covered by camouflage of all kinds, the redesigned 1 Series features a small gear selector, two charging ports next to the cup holder and a completely redesigned dashboard that could house next-generation digital instruments.

BMW 1 Series as a prototype (interior)

Other important (and still very uncertain) innovations will concern the powertrains. The 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine is likely to remain at the top of the engine range, which - currently blessed with an output of 306 PS - is unlikely to undergo any changes in the event of a major facelift just like all the other engines. However, should BMW decide in favour of a somewhat premature generation change, the future M135i could only produce 300 PS, just like its potential relatives, the X1 M35i and X2 M35i on the FAAR platform.

The other performance variants of the new X1 should then also be included in the list of engines for the new 1 Series. This means petrol engines from 136 PS, diesel engines with 150 or 197 PS and plug-in hybrids with 245 or 326 PS. BMW could also offer the 1 Series as an i1 with electric drive. Similar to the X1 as the i1 eDrive20 with 204 PS or as the i1 xDrive30 with 313 PS. It remains exciting.