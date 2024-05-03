The idea for this 3-series comparison came after the world premiere of the new Renault Symbioz. With the (then still secret) sight of the compact SUV in mind, we came across a current Nissan Qashqai in the car park with visual similarities. In fact, the Symbioz is probably also designed to compete with the Qashqai and the new Dacia Duster in the segment.

So it's time for a first virtual meeting. The Renault Symbioz and Dacia Duster are completely new designs, while the Nissan Qashqai recently underwent an extensive facelift for good reason. Symbioz and Duster use the Renault Group's CMF-B platform, on which even the small Clio is based. However, Dacia uses a kind of slimmed-down version in order to remain affordable.

The Qashqai, on the other hand, uses the group's larger C/D platform and is therefore more closely related to the Renault Austral and Nissan X-Trail. This is also reflected in the slightly larger wheelbase, but in terms of length it remains close to the Symbioz.

Gallery: Renault Symbioz (2024)

59 Photos

Exterior and dimensions

Let's first take a look at the three compact SUVs in profile to discover any similarities.

Dacia Duster (2024) Nissan Qashqai (2024) Renault Symbioz (2024)

The Dacia has the most distinctive appearance with its concealed rear door handles, but also a steeper windscreen and unpainted plastic applications. In terms of profile, there are certainly similarities between Renault and Nissan, such as the design of the side windows. Here, the Symbioz relies on a C-pillar painted in the body colour, while the Qashqai attempts to integrate it more strongly into the window line.

The Symbioz and Qashqai are also closer in terms of dimensions; the Duster is shorter but slightly wider. It is surpassed in this respect by the Qashqai. The boot volume, on the other hand, is roughly the same for all models.

Dimensions Renault Symbioz Dacia Duster (2024) Nissan Qashqai (2024) Length 4,413 mm 4,343 mm 4,425 mm Width 1,797 mm 1,813 mm 1,835 mm Height 1,575 mm 1,661 mm (with roof rails) 1,625 mm Wheelbase 2,638 mm 2,657 mm 2,665 mm Ground clearance 169 mm 217 mm maximum n.a. Unladen weight approx. 1,500 kg 1,341 -1,465 kg 1,405 - 1,699 kg Boot capacity 492 - 1,582 litres 517 - 1,609 litres 504 - 1,593 litres

Interior

Let's move on to the interiors and cockpits of the comparison trio. The rear seat bench in the Symbioz can be moved lengthways by 16 centimetres, so that rear passengers benefit from up to 221 millimetres of knee room.

Dacia Duster (2024) Nissan Qashqai (2024) Renault Symbioz (2024)

You can see greater independence here than on the outside. The Dacia naturally uses more hard plastic, while the Nissan's door handle and window regulator buttons merge into a single unit. The most noticeable difference in the Renault is the touchscreen positioned upright in the centre. Which immediately brings us to the next point.

Connectivity

The central vertical 10.4-inch touchscreen (on all versions) is familiar from Renault. In addition, a 10.3-inch driver display shows driving information including navigation instructions. The Techno version of the Symbioz already features the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google, which is based on Android Automotive 12.

The Qashqai also integrates Google. Here, both the digital cockpit and the central monitor are in 12.3-inch format. The Duster does without Google; it is the only model in the trio with analogue instruments in the basic version. Otherwise, you look at a 7-inch screen, while the touchscreen next to it is 10 inches in size. As with the others, wireless smartphone integration is possible there.

Gallery: Dacia Duster (2024)

151 Photos

Drivetrains

The powertrains of the new Nissan Qashqai are unchanged from the pre-facelift model. This means that there is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and 140 or 158 PS output (the latter also with Xtronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as an option) as well as the E-Power drive, which combines the pure 190 PS electric drive with a petrol engine as an on-board generator. In this case, only the front wheels are supplied with power via a continuously variable transmission.

Engines Petrol diesel hybrid Renault Symbioz n.a. - 145 PS Dacia Duster 100 PS (LPG)/ 130 PS (also 4x4) - 140 PS Nissan Qashqai 140 PS / 158 PS (also 4x4) - 190 PS

For the time being, the Renault Symbioz only has the E-Tech 145 hybrid drive, but other "normal" petrol engines are likely to follow. A diesel is not expected. The combination of serial and parallel hybrid system combines two electric motors - a 36 kW electric motor and an 18 kW high-voltage starter generator (HSG) - with a 94 PS 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is coupled with an intelligent, clutchless multi-mode gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery.

The drive in the Duster Hybrid, the only model in the range with automatic transmission, is very similar but with 140 PS. All other Dusters have a six-speed manual gearbox and turbo petrol engines: the bivalent ECO-G with 100 PS or the mild hybrid with 130 PS. The latter is optionally available with all-wheel drive. It remains to be seen whether the Symbioz will also be available with 4x4.

Prices

The price of the Symbioz has not yet been finalised. Nissan has also not yet communicated the prices of the Qashqai facelift. So far, prices in the UK have ranged from £27,135 to £42,060. We would also place the Symbioz somewhere in this range. The Duster is significantly lower: Between £17,295 and £20,295, depending on the equipment and engine.