Kia has unveiled the UK pricing and specifications for the revamped Picanto, showcasing a significant mid-life upgrade for one of the brand’s most popular models in Britain. With prices kicking off from just £15,595 on-the-road, the latest iteration of the supermini solidifies its position as one of the most budget-friendly options in the UK automotive market.

Unveiled to the world in online form last summer, the new Kia Picanto offers a choice between two powertrains: a three-cylinder 1.0-litre unit with 63 bhp or a four-cylinder 1.2-litre mill with 77 bhp. Both powerplants promise efficient and proficient driving dynamics coupled with reduced CO2 emissions compared to the outgoing model. Key enhancements include refined exhaust gas recirculation lines, fine-tuned intake valve timing, and upgraded combustion chamber cooling mechanisms, all geared towards enhancing efficiency and fuel economy.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Picanto (UK-spec)

9 Photos

Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a standard five-speed manual transmission for both engine options. Additionally, customers have the option to opt for a five-speed automated manual transmission across all variants, offering the convenience of automated clutch and gear shift actuators.

In the UK market, the 1.0-litre engine variant is available across the 2, GT-Line, and 3 trim levels. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre engine is exclusively offered on the GT-Line S models. Full pricing details are listed below.

Model Price ‘2’ 1.0-litre petrol '2' 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed manual £15,595 '2' 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed AMT £16,295 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0-litre petrol ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed manual £16,745 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed AMT £17,445 ‘3’ 1.0-litre petrol ‘3’ 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed manual £17,545 ‘3’ 1.0 62 bhp 5-speed AMT £18,245 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.2-litre petrol ‘GT-Line S’ 1.2 77 bhp 5-speed manual £18,445 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.2 77 bhp 5-speed AMT £19,145

Full specs here: Kia Picanto 2024: Dimensions and boot space of the Korean city car

The Picanto lineup in the UK dazzles with a palette of seven paint finishes. All models feature the standard Blaze Red, with the option to upgrade to premium paints like Clear White and Midnight Black. Furthermore, the 2 and 3 trim levels offer the enticing Smokey Blue shade, while the GT-Line and GT-Line S variants boast an array of distinctive hues including Azure Blue, Astro Grey, and Adventurous Green. For those seeking premium finishes, these are available at an additional cost of £575.