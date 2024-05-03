In a move towards its goal of becoming a fully electric luxury brand, Bentley recently conducted a ground-breaking ceremony for its new paint shop in Crewe. This marks a transformative investment in an 85-year-old site and is part of a broader £2.5 billion investment programme in future products, consolidating Bentley's commitment to its Pyms Lane factory in Crewe, the birthplace of all Bentley models.

Situated within Bentley’s carbon-neutral headquarters, the upcoming facility will play an important role in the brand's preparations for future electric vehicle production. It aims to establish a new standard in next-generation, digital, flexible, and high-value manufacturing operations, according to the manufacturer.

“Breaking ground on this new state-of-the-art building is a milestone moment and supports our aim for a benchmark position in new innovative technologies, skills and facilities to enable a truly digital, highly flexible benchmark for luxury car manufacturing. While also modernising our site, it is a clear demonstration of our ambition and long-term commitment to Crewe as we transform Bentley into the leader of sustainable luxury mobility,” Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Board Member for Manufacturing, commented.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the new 12,460 sqm. paint shop promises an expanded paint palette, offering customers a choice of nearly 100 individual colours. This diversity will be showcased as an integral part of the exterior building design. Furthermore, the development includes a four-storey office building, set to accommodate over 370 employees of the company.

Aligned with Bentley’s ambitious Beyond100 strategy, which aims for a fully electric model range, the company is also striving to achieve end-to-end carbon neutrality by 2030. The forthcoming manufacturing facility will adopt a comprehensive go-to-zero approach, mitigating the environmental footprint of manufacturing processes.