There are only 20 Bentley Bentaygas like this in the world. Mulliner, the ultra-luxury customisation division of the British company, presents the Apex Edition. A very special edition that will make your Bentayga even more exclusive.

Based on the S equipped with the 4.0-litre V8 producing 550 PS and 770 Nm, the Apex Edition further enhances aesthetic refinement and technological equipment.

A tailor-made theme

The Apex Edition's equipment starts with 22-inch Mulliner carbon wheels, which save a total of 24 kg of unsprung mass, while improving steering agility, braking responsiveness and tyre wear.

Carbon wheels on the Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition

This version also features six specific themes, namely special exterior and interior combinations. These include Candy Red satin paint with Anthracite livery and subtle Arctic White dashes. On board, there is Arctic White leather upholstery, Hotspur detailing and contrast stitching on the seats.

The Apex Edition dashboard

Another important theme is one created exclusively for those who already own a Continental GT or GTC Le Mans Edition, the versions created in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bentley 's sixth victory on the La Sarthe circuit. Customers can order the Bentayga Apex Edition with a Verdante green livery and Le Mans-style Moonbeam racing bumper.

The interior is also special, with Beluga leather and Dynamica fabric seats.

5-star equipment

The Bentley's equipment is complemented by a series of extras for the Apex Edition. For example, on the Bentayga, there is the aerodynamic spoiler, sills and mirror caps in satin carbon fibre with Styling specification.

Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition

The interior features a bespoke colour palette with satin carbon fibre fascia, centre console and sill strips, as well as the five-seat Comfort specification, complemented by the Naim for Bentley sound system. Other personalised touches include Apex Edition seat inserts embroidered with contrasting Bentley emblems, the Apex Edition logo on the seatbelts and Apex Edition carbon fibre door sills.