The "i" at the end of BMW model designations has been around for what feels like an eternity. Originally, the letter was used to distinguish cars with electronic fuel injection from their carburettor counterparts. But the manufacturer has long since done away with carburettor technology and now has the electric sub-brand "i". As a result, the letter will now be dropped from the name of petrol models.

A BMW executive confirmed the news to BMW Blog. The publication noted that the next-generation X3 will get an M50 model, while the current model will be offered as an M40i. Bernd Köber, senior vice president of BMW Brand and Product Management, told the publication that the automaker now plans to let the "i" stand for an electric car.

In a world where BMW sells an all-electric i5 but also has a 520i in its range, you can understand why some customers might be confused. And yes, the lower-case "i" at the end of the model name is a legacy, but the electric "i" sub-brand is now also already a well-established property. Plus, it's one of the best naming conventions for electric cars.

We're not sure when the "i" will disappear from BMW's petrol cars. But it will be strange to see something like "330" on the back of a 3 Series because the "i" has ended up becoming such a basic standard.