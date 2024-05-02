Travelling with family or friends in a large camper van doesn't have to be prohibitively expensive. If you don't have the big budget to buy the Volkswagen Grand California (which is logical and normal), you have alternatives as good as the Iveco Daily Camper.

In case you don't know, this Italian vehicle is manufactured in Spain and, although there are no official prices on the website, a few months ago it cost around €70,000 (approx. £60,000), including VAT, however far less than the £82,000 that Volkswagen is asking for its huge motorhome.

This Iveco declares a length that is certainly remarkable, reaching 6 metres, while the interior height reaches 1.90 metres for a comfortable and uncluttered life inside.

Gallery: Iveco Daily Camper 2022

33 Photos

Climatic comfort all year round

Now let's talk about its conversion. The main bed measures 184 cm long and 130 cm wide, and there is a secondary bed, which can be removed when not in use, with a comfortable slatted bed base.

The kitchen has two portable burners, a stainless steel sink and a large 75-litre fridge. The bathroom is also complete, as it integrates a toilet, a washbasin with hot and cold water tap, and a walk-in shower.

The climatic comfort on board is fully guaranteed during the 12 months, as has a digital panel-controlled stationary heating and hot water, as well as autonomous air conditioning for the hottest nights.

Complete camperisation

Of course, there is the ever-useful four-seater dinette (the front seats swivel on themselves) with folding and extendable table. But if you want to eat outside, a large awning provides 3.7 m of shade.

Other comfort features include interior insulation with Kaiflex material (20 mm), a PVC-covered floor, LED lighting, mosquito nets in the window area, 90-litre water tanks and a Canbus control unit.

The mechanical part is perfectly covered with a engine 2.3-litre in-line four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which develops 156 PS and 380 Nm of maximum torque and works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission with torque converter.

We can assure you that you'll be hard pressed to find such a well-equipped 6-metre camper for that price, so check with a dealer near you if you'd like.

Source: Iveco