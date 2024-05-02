KGM Motors UK has announced the arrival of the electric Torres EVX in the United Kingdom. Priced at £44,495, the C+ segment EV complements the already-launched combustion-powered version of the SUV, which made its debut in Britain in February this year.

“The Torres EVX is our next SUV in electric vehicle innovation. It builds on our advancements and proud SUV heritage by integrating cutting-edge technology, unparalleled safety features, and exceptional performance, representing a significant leap forward in mobility solutions. We are dedicated to providing drivers with a premium driving experience that seamlessly integrates luxury, versatility, and electric performance, and Torres EVX does just that,” Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM UK, commented.

With a design philosophy encapsulated by the motto Powered by Toughness, the Torres EVX features a mix of robustness and elegance. Adorned with sleek horizontal LED daytime running lights and bold contours, it is by far the most modern-looking model of the South Korean manufacturer. Stepping inside the cabin, drivers are greeted by a spacious and ergonomic environment reminiscent of its internal combustion engine counterpart, the Torres. As standard, the zero-emissions SUV gets a dual 12.3-inch digital interface.

Under the bonnet, the Torres EVX is powered by a BYD-sourced lithium-iron phosphate blade battery, incorporating 'cell to pack' technology. This configuration enables an impressive driving range of 287 miles (measured by the WLTP), making it suitable for both daily commutes and long-distance journeys. Power comes from a front-mounted 207 PS electric motor.

Built upon a versatile platform tailored for various drive trains, the Torres EVX is equipped with a 3-in-1 EV motor system, integrated power conversion module, and shift-by-wire toggle switch for gear control. For added peace of mind, the electric Torres comes with a 1 million-km (621,371-mile) battery warranty, ensuring reliability throughout its lifespan.

As a final note, KGM is the successor of a company previously known as SsangYong. It went bankrupt in 2022 and was acquired by KG Group.