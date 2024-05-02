Audi is ready to introduce its latest electric vehicle offering on the UK market. The Q6 e-tron arrives in Britain and is now available for orders in two distinctive versions with power output of up to 517 PS. Priced at £68,975 MDP (manufacturer direct price) and £92,950 MDP respectively, the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron models stand out as the first Audi production models built on the groundbreaking Premium Platform Electric (PPE), shared with the new electric Porsche Macan.

At the initial launch in the UK, customers can choose between the standard Q6 e-tron quattro and the SQ6 e-tron quattro. The Q6 offers multiple specification options including Sport, S line, or Edition 1, while the flagship SQ6 model is exclusively available in Edition 1 specification.

New Audi Q6 e-tron: models available at launch

Q6 e-tron quattro SQ6 e-tron quattro Pricing from (MDP) £68,975 £92,950 On sale 30 April 30 April Gross battery capacity (kWh) 100 100 Net battery capacity (kWh) 94.9 94.9 Power output (PS) 388 490 Power output with launch control (PS) 388 517 Torque front / rear (Nm) 275 / 580 275 / 580 Max range (miles) 381 358 Max AC charging (kW) 11 11 Max DC charging (kW) 270 270 Top speed (mph) 130 142 0-62 with launch control (mph) 5.9 4.3

Later this year, Audi will expand the lineup to include an entry-level variant, the Q6 e-tron, priced at £59,975 MDP. This rear-wheel drive version, equipped with a smaller 83 kWh battery pack, will be joined by the Q6 e-tron performance model, priced at £63,475 MDP, featuring a larger 100 kWh battery.

Key features of the launch models include an impressive driving range of up to 381 miles, rapid charging capabilities of up to 270 kW, made possible by 800-volt technology, and the latest iteration of Audi’s infotainment system with improved connectivity and driver assistance systems, all powered by the advanced E3 1.2 electronic architecture.

Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron full UK pricing (MDP):

Model: UK price: Q6 SUV e-tron Sport £59,975 Q6 SUV e-tron S line £62,975 Q6 SUV e-tron Edition 1 £67,975 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Sport £63,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance S line £66,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Edition 1 £71,475 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Sport £68,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro S line £71,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £76,975 SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £92,950

Moreover, the launch of these electrified Audi SUVs will introduce a simplified naming convention for the brand's powertrain classifications, replacing the existing numerical structure. The entry-level rear-wheel drive variants will be designated as Q6 e-tron Sport, S line, or Edition 1, while the more powerful versions will carry the designation Q6 e-tron performance Sport, performance S line, or performance Edition 1.

Underpinning the first phase of UK launch models is the Q6 e-tron quattro drivetrain, featuring motors mounted on both front and rear axles, delivering power to all four wheels. These models will be named Q6 e-tron quattro Sport, quattro S line, or quattro Edition 1.

