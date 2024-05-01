Ford Pro presents the E-Transit with extended range, increasing the verstility of the large electric van. Up to a claimed 250 miles (402 km) can now be covered on a single charge, some 28 per cent more than the previous version. The 89 kWh battery also allows shorter charging times in both AC and DC. In addition, the standard heat pump further optimises fuel consumption.

Maintenance costs are even lower thanks to extended service intervals of two years or unlimited mileage. In addition, the range of electric vehicles is enriched by the new E-Transit minibus model. 19 variants will be available with orders opening in 2024 and deliveries in 2025.

More km and more connectivity

Ford Pro therefore presented a new version of the E-Transit with extended range. This new model, currently being launched worldwide, offers among its main features an 89 kWh battery capacity, offering a claimed maximum range of up to 250 miles. Maintenance intervals have also been increased, by double that of the previous version: two years or unlimited mileage.

Like all models in the E-Transit range, the extended range version is integrated with the Ford Pro platform, which offers connected charging and software solutions. This integration supports customers in managing recharging, simplifies maintenance and reduces downtime as well as overall cost of ownership.

Ford E-Transit 2024 extended range

Increased versatility

This increased capacity has been introduced to make the E-Transit an attractive solution for fleets operating outside urban centres and in cold climates. A steam injection heat pump is standard and is designed to heat the passenger compartment more efficiently at low temperatures. The system is similar to the one found on the E-Transit Custom and is designed to improve energy efficiency and optimise range. The new extended-autonomy E-Transit also offers a significant increase in assistance and safety systems.

Ford Transit ed E-Transit Model Year 2024

Ford engineers have improved the charging performance of the E-Transit for all extended-range models. Maximum AC charging capacity has been increased from 11 kW to 22 kW, meaning that a full overnight charge takes less than six hours. In addition, the DC fast charging capacity has been increased from 115 kW to 180 kW, allowing a 10-minute charge to add up to 72 miles of range, while a 10 to 80 per cent charge takes around 28 minutes.

Our full test of the 68 kWh battery version

Almost 20 declinations and the Minibus arrives

The E-Transit with extended range is available in 19 versions, including L3 and L4 wheelbase, van, double-cab van and single-cab chassis, with MTT ranging from 3,500 kg to 4,250 kg. Maximum payload capacity is up to 1,460 kg for vans and 1,814 kg for chassis, with a towing capacity of up to 750 kg for models with an overall mass of 3,500 kg. In addition, it is also available with Pro Power Onboard to provide 2.3 kW of exportable power from the vehicle's battery to power tools, equipment and fittings.

Ford E-Transit 2024 extended range - Minibus Ford E-Transit 2024 extended range - Minibus

Ford Pro is also expanding the E-Transit range with a new electric minibus set-up. This new offering is designed for customers such as taxi companies, schools and local authorities to support them in electrifying their fleets and upgrading their operations to meet the more stringent regulations and the introduction of more than 350 low-emission zones, which already exist across Europe and in all EU capitals.