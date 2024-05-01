Renault's first electric vehicle designed and built on a dedicated EV platform, the Megane E-Tech, has undergone significant upgrades, making it an even more appealing choice for car buyers in the United Kingdom. The zero-emissions hatchback (or a crossover?) receives enriched specifications and a reduced price tag.

One of the key enhancements is the introduction of a heat pump as standard across all versions, a response to customer demand. This system efficiently recovers heat from the battery and electric motor, maintaining optimal cabin temperature while minimising impact on range. In colder conditions, the Megane E-Tech's range can increase by up to 9 per cent, ensuring comfort and efficiency for drivers. The heat pump is now standard across the entire range.

Gallery: 2024 Renault Megane E-Tech (UK-spec)

4 Photos

Moreover, the entry-level evolution version now boasts a 12.0-inch screen for the OpenR Link multimedia system, while adaptive cruise control comes standard in both mid- and top-tier trim levels. These additions complement the already wide array of features, including automatic wipers and headlamps, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights, heated seats and steering wheel, and an Arkamys audio system.

Despite these upgrades, Renault has managed to reduce the on-the-road price by £500 across the range, making the Megane E-Tech more accessible and cost-effective for consumers. Under the bonnet, the model carries over with its electric powertrain, comprising a 60-kWh battery pack powering a 220-PS electric motor. The range between two charges is up to 280 miles (per WLTP), while rapid-charging allows for 186 miles to be recovered in just 30 minutes using a 130 kW DC charger.

The Megane E-Tech electric is now available at a starting price of £33,995 on the road. This is the lowest UK starting price for the EV in its history.