Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) breathes new life into the iconic Jaguar XJS, unveiling the TWR Supercat, a supercharged V12-powered Super-GT boasting over 600 bhp. Originally manufactured by British car manufacturer Jaguar from 1975 to 1996, the XJ-S, later named XJS, epitomised luxury grand touring with its coupé, fixed-profile, and full convertible bodystyles. Now, close to three decades after its discontinuation, the XJS roars back into existence thanks to this stunning restomod project.

Led by Fergus Walkinshaw, son of TWR founder Tom Walkinshaw, the engineering team behind the Supercat comprises talent sourced from renowned names in motorsport and performance car development, including McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, Williams, Mercedes F1, and Renault F1 engineers. The project, initiated over two years ago, has consumed countless hours of collective effort to achieve its current production-ready status.

Gallery: TWR Supercat

4 Photos

While specifics about the engine remain undisclosed, it is confirmed that the Supercat boasts a supercharged V12 motor, delivering power exceeding 600 bhp. Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, which replaces the stock archaic three-speed automatic, the Supercat promises a vastly improved driving experience.

The Supercat’s maiden public appearances are scheduled for this summer, with a series of high-profile events slated for announcement shortly. Enthusiasts eager to secure a piece of this reborn classic can now place orders for the limited-production performance car, with prices starting at £225,000 before local taxes. Only 88 units will be assembled, a number symbolically linked to the 1988 Le Mans win in the TWR Jaguar XJR-9.

The Supercat marks the genesis of a new era for TWR, renowned for its presence in motorsport and performance cars. “After more than two years of extensive design, engineering and development work, we are proud to unveil the design of TWR’s debut product. The outcome is a true drivers’ Super-GT built from the foundations of the iconic Jaguar XJS and appropriately named the Supercat. This bold expression of the breed fulfils our mission to build cars worthy of TWR’s winning legacy, starting with this remarkable car as it enters its 50th year,” Fergus Walkinshaw, director and founder at TWR, commented.