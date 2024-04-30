Volkswagen has officially launched the new generation of the Tiguan in China, with significant differences to the European equivalent. Produced locally by the SAIC-VW joint venture, the new range features a longer wheelbase (hence the addition of the 'L' in the name) and a super-tech version called Pro.

In total, the Tiguan L is 4,735 mm long, 1,859 mm wide and 1,682 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. In fact, it is 197 mm longer, 17 mm wider and 43 mm higher than the European Tiguan, and its wheelbase is 111 mm longer. The boot can hold between 471 litres and 1,696 litres.

Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro - China

In terms of exterior design, the Tiguan L Pro is virtually identical to its European sibling, but with some differences in detail. The front bumper, for example, has more horizontal elements, while the body kit on the Tiguan L Pro R-Line is sportier.

Inside, the photos reveal an even more refined cabin and the use of materials such as Alcantara (seats and dashboard), leather, brushed steel details, rubberised surfaces, high-gloss black, and so on. The gearshift control is located on the column next to the steering wheel, and a third 11.6-inch screen has been added to the dashboard for the exclusive use of the driver (a feature absent from the European model).

The equipment list includes matrix headlights, a panoramic roof, a head-up display, massaging seats, a parking assistant, adaptive cruise control, automatic braking and a lane-keeping system, among others.

In China, the Volkswagen Tiguan L will be powered by a 186 or 220 PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, again mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox. The most powerful versions will feature 4Motion all-wheel drive. A hybrid variant will be added to the catalogue at a later date.