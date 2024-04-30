Small, clean and efficient mobility for the city, Nissan has joined forces with ACCIONA and its Silence brand of vehicles, the European leader in electric micro-mobility.

As a new partner, the Japanese automotive brand is responsible for the distribution of the entire Silence product range in Europe. From June 2024, Nissan partners in France and Italy will initially offer the "Silence S04 Nanocar" four-wheeled light vehicle and two-wheeled electric scooters, followed in September by an expansion into the German market.

The all-electric S04 Nanocar is light and manoeuvrable. Customers can choose between two variants: the L6e model, which offers up to 108 miles of range at a maximum speed of 28 mph, and the L7e version. Other L7e models include the Microlino and the Renault Twizy. With the S04, users can travel at speeds of up to 53 mph, with a maximum range of 93 miles.

The energy required is supplied by two 5.6 kWh batteries that can be removed and transported like a wheeled suitcase. The battery can therefore be recharged quickly and easily from a power socket at home or in the office, or exchanged at special stations (available on subscription).

This partnership follows the launch of Nissan's new business plan, 'The Arc', with which the Japanese carmaker intends to strengthen its value creation and competitiveness. Nissan aims to create new sources of revenue, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and meet the diverse and changing needs of Nissan customers today and in the future.

In addition to the launch of eleven new models, strategic partnerships with like-minded companies are at the heart of driving change and growth. Cooperative ventures with companies like Silence are an example of this strategy.

The Silence S04 Nanocar combines all-electric driving with intelligent connectivity. The 'My Silence' application offers a range of digital services, including keyless access, a location search and monitoring of range and battery charge level. At the same time, users can share the vehicle with friends without having to hand over a haptic key.

From June 2024, both electric scooters and the S04 Nanocar will be available in L6e and L7e variants from participating Nissan partners in France and Italy. From September 2024, Silence models will also be offered in Germany, initially by selected Nissan contract partners.

The Japanese carmaker will gradually offer tailored financing, service and insurance options in collaboration with its dealers and a corresponding financial institution.

Prices for the various Silence models will vary according to market. While distribution will initially be limited to the innovative S04 Nanocar and selected electric scooters, there are plans to offer a wider choice of micro-mobility options in the future to meet the needs of individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes.