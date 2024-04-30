The Beijing Motor Show 2024, held from 25 April to 4 May, is the stage chosen by many local carmakers to present their new models, but not only that. Among them, in fact, are a number of European luxury carmakers, who have chosen the event to show the public what they are capable of.

Among them is Bentley, which is exhibiting for the first time at the show in the Chinese capital several of the latest projects from its Mulliner custom division, starting with the Batur.

British luxury in China

Bentley's decision to exhibit some of its Mulliner projects in Beijing is certainly no coincidence. China has always been one of the most important markets for the company, which exports a large number of its cars there every year.

The Bentley Batur at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show The Bentley Batur at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show

The first car to be presented to the public by the British company at the Beijing Motor Show 2024 is the new large GT Batur, brought to the eastern country, for the first time, in a single example in a colour never seen before.

The Bentley Batur at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show

Alongside it, the company's stand features a Continental GTC S, created exclusively for the Chinese market in a bespoke blue and green interior and exterior inspired by the world of surfing.

The interior, in particular, has been finished in Light Celeste, a special teal hue chosen for the leather seats and combined with a centre console in Piano Brunel, with a hand-stitched striped fabric.

The Bentley Continental GTC at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show The Bentley Continental GTC at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show

The third car Bentley is exhibiting in Beijing is a Flying Spur Azure Hybrid, whose leather interior is combined with inserts in a special blue colour and matched with an exterior colour custom-designed for the event.

The Bentley Flying Spur Azure Hybrid at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show The Bentley Flying Spur Azure Hybrid at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show

Finally, the British manufacturer's stand also includes a long-wheelbase Bentayga EWB Mulliner which, presented for the first time at Auto China, is able to offer more legroom for rear passengers, which is particularly appreciated by local customers, and an interior of unrivalled luxury.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show The Bentley Bentayga EWB at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show

All the personalisation in the world

The Mulliner personalisation programme has always been one of the most popular in China. With 4000 possible colour combinations, the company makes it possible to create models that are completely different from one another.