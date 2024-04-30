In a world where cars are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the possibility of them malfunctioning like a computer due to international conflict is a looming concern, warns trading platform HonkHonk.co.uk. The platform highlights the potential risk faced by car buyers, particularly those eyeing high-tech Chinese vehicles, amid escalating international tensions. According to the firm, the reliance of modern cars on regular manufacturer software updates for optimal performance adds a layer of vulnerability, especially in the event of geopolitical unrest.

While debunked conspiracy theories about external forces 'bricking' electric vehicles have circulated on social media, the more realistic threat lies in the potential shutdown or obstruction of software fixes for certain foreign-manufactured cars, HonkHonk cautions. The situation is particularly precarious for internet-connected Chinese cars, with tensions mounting over concerns regarding a potential conflict related to Taiwan's sovereignty.

"Forget the TikTok and YouTube conspiracy theories - the fact is that even the European Council on Foreign Relations has published a warning of potential future concerns with national security if targeted surveillance and mass espionage is suspected. While it's unlikely that Chinese manufacturers themselves would sabotage their own products in their third biggest European market we believe that the main risk may come from our own national security measures," Sebastien Duval, CEO of HonkHonk, comments.

With over-the-air updates becoming a standard feature in contemporary vehicles, offering additional functionalities and customisation options, the cybersecurity risks associated with internet-connected cars have drawn frequent warnings from industry experts. Despite efforts such as tightened cybersecurity standards by bodies like the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), which aim to safeguard vehicles from hacking risks, the possibility of interference in a car's performance persists, HonkHonk asserts.

Chinese electric car brands are poised to capture a significant portion of the UK market in the coming years, with many of these vehicles boasting ultra-sophisticated features reliant on software adjustments for optimal functionality. Brands like MG, Omoda, BYD, HiPhi, and others have already landed in Britain or will do so in the near future.

Moreover, controversies surrounding allegations of Chinese state subsidies distorting export prices and creating unfair competition in the UK market have already surfaced. There are concerns that such practices could prompt retaliatory measures from the UK government, potentially including tariffs on imported vehicles.

"Already China is limiting the operation of Teslas in locations the government there deem sensitive," Duval added. "The UK may have a better record on freedom than China, but in the event of a dramatic escalation in tensions or a complete collapse in trust, nobody can be certain how this might impact drivers in the UK. It might not be a crisis now and there may be plenty of conspiratorial misinformation on social media, but we believe this conversation should be started sooner rather than later."