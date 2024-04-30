As the first bank holiday weekend in May looms in Britain, more than 16 million drivers are anticipated to take to the roads, surpassing pre-COVID levels. This is according to new research conducted by the RAC and transport analytics specialists INRIX.

The study reveals that getaway traffic is set to surge, with the influx beginning on Friday, May 3, and reaching its peak on Saturday, May 4, with an estimated 3.3 million journeys planned. Further projections suggest an additional 2.3 million and 2.6 million separate getaway trips on Sunday, May 5, and Monday, May 6, respectively. Additionally, around 5.6 million journeys are expected to be undertaken by drivers still deciding on their travel day.

INRIX data also suggests that the long weekend may commence early in some regions of the United Kingdom, with the M53 southbound from Liverpool to Chester experiencing mid-morning delays of up to 45 minutes on Thursday. The busiest route is predicted to be the M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton on Friday afternoon, where travel times are expected to be nearly two hours longer than usual due to a combination of getaway and commuter traffic.

When polled about their plans for the bank holiday weekend, a significant proportion of drivers (39 per cent) stated they would be utilising their vehicles to spend time with family and friends, with 14 per cent intending to engage in shopping activities and 8 per cent opting for a short break with loved ones. Furthermore, 8 per cent of drivers plan to stay at a holiday home, while 7 per cent are contemplating a coastal trip.

According to RAC figures dating back to 2017, around 14 million drivers typically embark on leisure journeys over the bank holiday weekend. This year's projected total, consistent with the past two years, exceeds the average, indicating drivers' ongoing eagerness to maximise time spent with friends and family post-COVID.

"With COVID travel restrictions a thing of the past, catching up with friends and family is still the first priority for nearly half of drivers making leisure trips over the bank holiday," RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson commented. "Since 2022 – the first full year since mobility restrictions lifted – drivers appear to be much more eager to make the most of the May Day weekend, with the total number of getaway trips this year far exceeding the average since 2017. We’re anticipating a ‘crescendo of cars’ on the road over the weekend with as many as 3 million motorists making leisure trips on Saturday alone."