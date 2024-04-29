If you want to travel as a couple during these months of good weather without a fixed destination, the specialist Roller Team has an affordable and very well equipped camper van, the Livingstone 2, which is also based on one of the best possible vehicles for this type of project, the Fiat Ducato.

The 6-metre long version of the Italian model integrates a fantastic conversion, which we will detail below, and a 120 PS 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. All for around €60,000 (approx. £51,300).

Gallery: Roller Team Livingstone 2

With an interior height of 1.89 metres, the cab features a double bed in the rear with 186 cm long and 149 cm wide. In case you have a child and want an extra bed, there is an optional extra bed of 160 x 95 cm.

As you can see in the following photo, the kitchenette has two burners, a sink and a large 70-litre fridge with compressor, as well as drawers for storing kitchen utensils. The bathroom is also complete with toilet, washbasin and shower. The clean and grey water tanks are 85 and 90 litres respectively.

There is also a 400x400 mm skylight (optional at 700x500 mm) and the stationary heating, perfect for travelling at any time of the year. The furnishings combine a modern look with good quality materials.

When it's time to eat or spend time, there's nothing better than the practical four-seater dinette (swivel front seats) with a useful extendable table. In all its simplicity, the Livingstone 2 has everything you need to travel in comfort.

If you're on a bit more of a budget, Roller Team offers the Sport 2, Sport 6 and Advance 2 alternatives within the Livingstone range, all based on the same 6-metre Ducato.

There are no prices on the official website, but you can get an idea of the prices by browsing the internet through different distributors and dealers.