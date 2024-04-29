The Chinese Chery Group is debuting two new SUVs with plug-in hybrid engines at the Beijing Motor Show 2024. These are the unreleased Jaecoo J7 PHEV and Jaecoo J8 PHEV, a compact SUV and a mid-size SUV respectively, which are already set to land in Italy by the end of 2024.

Actually, the Jaecoo J7 is no stranger in Italy, as its imminent arrival has already been announced with a base price of €40,000 (approx. £34,000), petrol engine and export name of Jaecoo 7.

The second is even bigger, the Jaecoo J8, which for the first time is preparing for marketing in international markets.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV

Let's start with the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, a 4.5 metre long SUV that features massive, squared-off and "soft" lines at the same time, with retractable handles and newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels that improve aerodynamics bringing the Cx to 0.318.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, the front three-quarter view

In electric mode the Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid claims a range of 55 miles, while in hybrid mode the petrol consumption is 4.9 l/100 km. With a charged battery and full tank, the total range is 746 miles.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, the detail of the rims

Powering the new plug-in Jaecoo is a four-cylinder petrol engine 1.5-litre TGDI, which in combination with the electric motor and automatic transmission 1DHT150 develops a total output of 347 PS and a maximum torque of 525 Nm.

Jaecoo J8 PHEV

The Jaecoo J8 PHEV, on the other hand, is a medium SUV with a length of 4.8 metres that features a design similar to the J7, including retractable handles and an imposing front grille with vertical chrome slats.

Jaecoo J8 PHEV at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, the front three-quarter view

The off-road vocation of the J8 PHEV is confirmed by the hybrid system consisting of the 1.5 TGDI petrol engine and two electric motors (one per axle) providing all-wheel drive, 608 PS in total and a maximum torque of an impressive 915 Nm.

Jaecoo J8 PHEV at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, the rear detail

The three-speed hybrid transmission DHT allows the Jaecoo J8 PHEV to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds.