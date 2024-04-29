Off-road vehicles have always been a niche segment for a small group of people looking for adventure off the tarmac. Nevertheless, these vehicles still exist. With models that have been updated and improved from generation to generation in terms of design and technology, but have always remained true to their off-road vehicle DNA. Here is our alphabetical overview.

Ford Bronco

After a 24-year break, the Bronco returns to the Ford programme. It is based on a classic chassis with a ladder frame and with its 4.81 metres in length, it does not go unnoticed with its boxy shape and the classic spare wheel at the rear.

Ford Bronco

In addition to the mechanics, the Ford Bronco also offers plenty of technology to cope with the most demanding terrain. For example, the G.O.A.T. system (Go Over Any Terrain), which allows the Bronco to adapt to all conditions with seven different driving modes. The engine is the 2.7-litre V6 turbo petrol engine with 334 PS and 563 Nm of torque. Prices start at €74,500.

Land Rover Defender

It is perhaps the off-road vehicle that has caused the most controversy in recent years. The scandal was the abandonment of the ladder-frame chassis in favour of more comfortable mechanics, but that's not to say that the Land Rover Defender is intimidated by putting its wheels on dirt tracks. Available in three different lengths - 90, 110 and 130 - it retains its vertical lines to make the most of its footprint.

Land Rover Defender 130

The SUV-like floor assembly doesn't get embarrassed even in the most difficult passages and, as always, is supported by electronic systems that help the Defender. There is a choice of petrol and diesel engines as well as electrified with a maximum output of 525 PS and prices starting at £63,670.

ICK-X K2

One of the latest models in this segment is the ICK-X K2 with Chinese DNA, which belongs to the DR universe. Although it is not available in the UK, it is at least available in Europe. And even though the K2 is derived from a Far Eastern vehicle, it does not dispense with a ladder frame. It is 4.64 metres long.

ICH-X K2

When it comes to engines, the K2 relies on a classic 2.0-litre diesel with 162 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Without any electrification, this unit is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is of course available, while the basic drive is via the rear wheels. The price list starts (in Italy) at €54,500 (approx. £46,600).

Ineos Fusilier

Can off-road vehicles also be electric? Some manufacturers believe so. Among them is Ineos, which has presented the Fusilier. A 4.89 metre long, battery-powered off-road vehicle. It is based on a skateboard platform developed by Magna and will also be available with a small petrol engine that serves as a range extender.

Ineos Fusilier

No technical data has yet been released, but we do know that the tests were carried out on the difficult tracks of Schöckl (Austria), which has always been the scene of Mercedes-Benz G-Class development.

Ineos Grenadier

The design is reminiscent of the old Defender and, like it, the Ineos Grenadier is based on a ladder frame. It is an old-school off-road vehicle with a simple, no-frills design that can be upgraded with various accessories such as ladders, snorkels or protective panels.

Ineos Grenadier

Unlike the Fusilier, it has no electric drive. It is available with 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engines (from BMW), which are available in a diesel or petrol version with 249 or 286 PS. The engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Station Wagon start at £76,000. The Utility Wagon with just two seats is available from £65,000 and the Quartermaster pick-up variant starts at £53,180.

Jeep Wrangler

This model was once born as a military vehicle during the Second World War and then civilised, at least in form and content. "Jeep Wrangler" and "off-road" are two terms that simply belong together.

Jeep Wrangler

Over the years, the Jeep Wrangler has received more and more technology, both for the drive and for the passenger compartment. There is now even a plug-in hybrid. This is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with two electric motors. System output? 380 PS. An all-electric Magneto version was also presented but only as a concept. It weighs 2.6 tonnes and has interesting technical solutions such as a manual 6-speed gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

A legend since 1979. Like the Wrangler, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has always kept the same look. It combines the classic premium aspirations of the three-pointed star with absolute off-road capability and compact dimensions. The G-Class is just 4.6 metres long.

Mercedes G-Class

It rests on a ladder frame and, with the latest restyling, also accommodates electrified drive systems under the bonnet for the first time. The big news, however, is the G 580 - the electric G-Class. The power output reaches 587 PS, and there are four motors and a 116 kWh battery. The battery is built into the chassis with side members.

Suzuki Jimny

The smallest model in this list is of course no less capable than its competitors. It's just much simpler and much cheaper. The second generation of the Suzuki Jimny (currently only available as a commercial vehicle in the UK) is only 3.65 metres long and costs £22,299.

The off-road dwarf is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The four-cylinder engine produces a modest 102 PS, which is transmitted to the classic all-wheel drive with lock and reduction via a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Let's move on to the Toyota Land Cruiser. Another true off-road icon that was born in 1951 - back then as the BJ - and has captivated legions of fans for more than 70 years. Like the other models, it was designed to be as efficient as possible off-road.

Toyota Land Cruiser

With a length of 4.92 metres, it does not dispense with a comfortable and high-tech interior or its ladder frame. And although it is a model from a hybrid brand such as Toyota, it is initially only available with a 2.8-litre diesel with 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Prices for the new generation have not yet been announced.