Now that van life has become an established fashion, with an increasing number of followers, specialists are looking to differentiate their product according to a public and their more specific needs. This is the case of Outside Van, located in Portland (United States), which has reinvented itself to offer an adventure camper van with which to enjoy outdoor sports.

It's called Syncline and is a conversion based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 AWD, which is converted into an adventurous camper van, with a rustic-style interior and a strikingly functional interior.

In case you didn't know, Outside Van was acquired by Fox Factory in 2021. Thanks to the backing of one of the most recognised brands in the adventure world, Outside has gone from custom camper vans to widespread distribution throughout the United States.

Gallery: Outside Van Syncline 2024

17 Photos

The Syncline 2024 becomes the second camper in the Model series, a two-seater van based on the shorter, more agile Sprinter 144. Outside thus becomes a direct competitor to models such as the Winnebago Revel and the Airstream Interstate 19X.

At the rear, the folding Murphy bed opens a wide centre aisle directly into the cab. This makes it easy to get in and move around inside the van and also to store large equipment during the trip.

The rear bed/garage layout is not new, but the usual high kitchen area present in most campers has been replaced by a low, compact bench seat, creating a wider side access to the interior.

That kitchen area has been located behind the driver's seat and consists of a full-size sink, an under-counter fridge/freezer, a raised microwave and an open worktop where campers can place the portable induction hob. The cooker can also be used outside on the sliding table in the back of the passenger seat.

Outside has specially developed the unique sliding mechanism to operate smoothly on the low bench seat, while keeping the outdoor table at a comfortable working height.

Inside is a folding shower with privacy curtain and includes an integrated floor drain and shower hose that attaches to a bracket fixed to the overhead locker. That space is also sized to accommodate a cassette toilet. Clean water comes from a 76-litre tank, supported by a hydronic heating system for the interior and for the water.

For digital nomads, Outside has created a sleek router compartment in an overhead cabinet that includes 120V and USB connections, the power system switch and a direct pass-through to the roof for satellite dish cabling. Users can plug in the Starlink equipment and enjoy remote Internet access at any location.

Power for the van is provided by a 1030A lithium battery pack connected to a 3200W inverter, a 140W solar panel, a secondary alternator and 120V, 12V and USB sockets throughout.

The Syncline has a starting price of $232,000 (about £188,000 at current exchange rates). It is built on a Sprinter High Roof fully equipped with a roof rack, upgraded suspension with off-road shocks and rear leaf springs, 17-inch wheels and BFGoodrich tyres, Rigid exterior lighting system, side steps.