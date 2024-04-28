Length : 4.070 metres

Width : 1.750 metres

Height : 1.500 metres

Wheelbase : n.a.

Luggage compartment: 300/1,005 litres

The third 100% electric Mini is called "Aceman". Unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show, this small SUV strengthens the British manufacturer's zero-emission range and enters one of the most sought-after segments for motorists.

Size is certainly one of the most important aspects of the new Mini. That's why we're taking a closer look at the Aceman's dimensions.

Mini Aceman, the dimensions.

At 4.07 metres long, the Mini Aceman sits in the middle of the Mini range, between the Cooper and the Countryman. Positioned in the B segment, the small crossover has square proportions and overall dimensions that are also suitable for city use.

MINI Aceman SE (2024)

In this respect, the width of 1.75 metres makes the Mini very usable even on urban roads, while the height of 1.50 metres suggests good space for all passengers.

Mini Aceman, interior space and luggage compartment.

At the rear, it is particularly comfortable for two people, while in the middle, the seat is a little stiffer and slightly higher, to the detriment of headroom. Still in the middle, the central tunnel reduces legroom, especially on long journeys.

MINI Aceman SE, the boot MINI Aceman SE (2024), rear bench seat

Given its dimensions, the load capacity is reasonable, with a minimum of 300 litres. Folding the second-row seats in a 60:40 ratio gives 1,005 litres.

As already mentioned, the Mini Aceman is only available with electric drive. Specifically, the two versions on the list are the 184 PS E and the 218 PS SE, which are equipped with a 42.5 kWh and 54.2 kWh battery respectively.

Mini Aceman E Mini Aceman SE Rear-wheel drive Front: 184 PS and 290 Nm Front: 218 PS and 330 Nm 0-100 km/h / top speed 7.9 seconds / 99 mph 7.1 seconds / 106 mph WLTP fuel consumption per 100 km 14.1-14.9 kWh 13.9-14.8 kWh Battery 42.5 kWh 54.2 kWh Range WLTP 183-193 miles 237-253 miles AC/DC charging power up to 11 / 75 kW up to 11 / 95 kW DC charging time (10-80%) just under 30 minutes just under 30 minutes DC charge rate 1.0 kWh/min 1.3 kWh/min

Mini Aceman, competitors with similar dimensions

It's not easy to find direct competitors to the Aceman. The B-segment is certainly rich in offerings, but few models challenge the Mini in terms of size and positioning on the list.

We compared a few of them, such as the Jeep Avenger (the only one that comes close to the British car in terms of length), the Fiat 600, the DS 3, the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka and the Alfa Romeo Junior. Unlike the Aceman, all these models are available in both electric and petrol versions.