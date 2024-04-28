The presentation of the new Renault Duster took place in Istanbul, Turkey, for the first time on 25 April. The SUV, which will be produced at Renault's Bursa Oyak plants and exported to various countries around the world attracted a great deal of interest.

As you might guess, this is the 'international' version of the Dacia Duster, which is present in Europe and has made its debut in recent months. The Dacia brand, a subsidiary of the Renault Group, is not very well known outside Europe, so the French group is marketing the Duster under its own brand. As you can see from the photos, the SUV bears the wording 'RENAULT' rather than the Romanian manufacturer's cross-shaped logo.

Featuring a powerful design, the New Renault Duster will hit the roads with two- or four-wheel drive engines to suit different needs. The pre-order scheme for early adopters wishing to own the new SUV will open at the end of May.

The newcomer is a new-generation model featuring high-tech infotainment equipment and produced on the CMF-B platform, also used for the Clio, Captur and Arkana models. The CMF-B platform offers a range of powertrains, including full petrol hybrid, 48V semi-hybrid and LPG, with multiple energy solutions.

The Renault Duster retains its length of 4.34 metres. This means that it continues to offer a compact structure suitable for both everyday city driving and long-distance journeys. The boot volume has been increased to 594 litres, offering around 29 litres of storage space in the passenger compartment.

The SUV will be available with three different engines, including the ultra-efficient E-Tech hybrid powertrain. With an average fuel consumption of 5 litres/100 km and CO2 emissions of 114 g/km thanks to its advanced 145 PS hybrid powertrain option, the model offers an advantage of up to 20% in the combined cycle and up to 40% in the urban cycle.

The new Renault Duster is also available with an enhanced 130 PS 1.2-litre semi-hybrid engine and 4x4 transmission system, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is complemented by a 48V battery with a capacity of 0.8 kWh, providing approximate fuel savings and extra torque for smoother driving. This version has an average fuel consumption of 6 litres/100 km and CO2 emissions of 136 g/km.

The interior of the new Renault Duster matches the exterior design and is designed to create a calm and serene environment. Particular details such as a modern front console with titanium grey accents, robust materials, high-quality graphic interfaces, exclusive upholstery with grey accents and the Renault logo integrated into the upper part of the seat back, all contribute to creating a unique package.

The new Renault is equipped with the new YouClip system, comprising 6 attachment points located in different areas of the passenger compartment (front console, centre console, boot). YouClip can be used to attach and secure accessories designed specifically for the vehicle by Renault, such as a tablet holder, a smartphone holder or a 3-in-1 accessory combining a cup holder, hook and lamp.