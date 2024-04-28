Say goodbye to Alfa Romeo Milano. No more is the name that pays homage to the city that saw the birth and growth of the Biscione brand, but instead a much more neutral - but still linked to tradition - Alfa Romeo Junior. A change on the fly following the controversy started by Minister Adolfo Urso who, citing the Italian law that a car called Milano cannot be produced in Poland.

The question now is, which cars are named after Italian cities? History is full of them and there is no shortage of them in today's price lists either.

The models of the present

Let us begin with the models currently on the market named after Italian cities. Some are produced in Italy, while others have foreign passports.

Alfa Romeo Milan

Let us start with the model that has triggered the discussion. Alfa Romeo Milano, a name linked to the history of the company but also particularly unfortunate. The 2010 Giulietta was supposed to be called that, only to change practically at the last minute. Now it is called Junior.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

It is not a city but a 100% Italian place. One of the most famous Alpine passes gave its name to Alfa's first SUV, produced in the Cassino plant.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Another name linked to the Alps is the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Biscione's first electrified model whose production lines are located in the Pomigliano d'Arco factory.

Ferrari Rome

Inspired by the Dolce Vita, the Ferrari Roma is a tribute to the Eternal City and its beauty. A GT powered by a V8 engine produced naturally - like all Ferraris in history - in the Maranello factory.

Kia Sorento

Although it lacks an 'r', the Kia Sorento is clearly inspired by one of the jewels of the Gulf of Naples. A tribute to Italy and its beauty for an SUV produced in South Korea, at the Hwasung plant.

KGM Tivoli

First Ssangyong, and now called KGM, the result does not change. The Korean manufacturer's small SUV is called the Tivoli, exactly like the Latium municipality. Even in this case, however, the passport is not Italian as the factory is in fact located in South Korea.

Nissan Murano

Arrived in Europe and then withdrawn, the Japanese SUV is clearly not produced in Italy, even though it is named after the islands off the coast of Venice, which are famous for their artisans specialising in glasswork.

Models from the past

As mentioned, history is full of cars named after Italian cities and places, especially in the house of Ford.

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Produced from 2007 to 2012 in Maranello, the Cavallino's V12 in its name paid homage to the town where the Ferrari-owned circuit, where the various models are developed, is located.

Ferrari 458 Italia

The last Ferrari with the naturally aspirated V8 the 458 Italia was intended to celebrate the beauty of the Bel Paese. It was produced from 2009 to 2015, naturally in Maranello.

Ferrari 360 Modena

Maranello, Province of Modena is an important name for Ferrari, used for one of the Cavallino's most loved and appreciated V8s of all time.

Ferrari Portofino

Produced since 2018 and nearing retirement the Ferrari Portofino is named after the famous Ligurian resort, one of Italy's most 'in' maritime destinations.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2

Limited to 100 examples each, these two one- or two-seater barchettas were presented in 2018. Powered by the iconic Ferrari V12, they are a clear reference to the temple of speed in Brianza, one of the oldest permanent circuits in the world.

Ford Capri

Practically a small Mustang dedicated to the European market, its name was inspired by the island in the Gulf of Naples to give it even more appeal. Although it had no V8, it was given more efficient 4-cylinder units. The model was produced from 1969 to 1986 outside Italy. In the next few years the Capri could return as an electric SUV once again with a non-Italian passport.

Ford Cortina

US brand, British factory and Italian name for the Ford Cortina, a saloon produced from 1962 to 1982. It was a melting pot on wheels that today could incur the wrath of Minister Urso.

Ford Torino

Produced in the USA and famous for being the car of Starsky & Hutch, its name was intended to pay homage to the Italian car capital, considered the Detroid of the Bel Paese. It was brought back into vogue by Clint Eastwood's film 'Gran Torino' in which it had a classic V8 under the long bonnet.

Innocenti Elba

A rebranded Fiat Duna with slightly modified aesthetics, it was produced between 1991 and 1997 not at the historic Innocenti plant in Lambrate (Milan) but in Brazil.

Lancia Aprilia

A revolutionary model with a monocoque body, independent suspension and bodywork with a meticulous study of aerodynamics, it had a name inspired by the town in the province of Latina, and was founded in 1936 following the reclamation of the Agro Pontino.

Lancia Artena

In the past Lancia has used Italian place names profusely to name its models, such as the Artena, the name of a town in the Lazio region in the province of Rome used for the model that was later replaced by the Aprilia.

Lincoln Capri

The name of the Campania island also appears in association with Lincoln, Ford's luxury brand, for a saloon produced (naturally in the United States) from 1952 to 1959.

Opel Monza

The city of the historic Formula 1 racetrack was used to name the German coupe produced from 1978 to 1986, to evoke the concept of sportiness. The name was taken up again in 2013 for a concept, the styling of which was later taken up by several of the company's models.