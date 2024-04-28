The MAN TGE will receive an extensive functional and interior update with the 2025 model year. Unsurprisingly, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles modified the almost identical Crafter at around the same time.

The TGE will have a completely new wiring system architecture. A new generation of control units fulfils the higher requirements for cyber security and also significantly increases active and passive safety for drivers and other road users with the help of new driver assistance systems.

The MAN TGE is thus better protected against digital manipulation and unauthorised changes to the vehicle software and is also ideally equipped for future digital online services. Another advantage is the ability for over-the-air updates. This eliminates the need for workshop visits for software updates and continuously improves software stability.

The combination of new control units and new radar sensors and cameras has also made it possible to significantly enhance the safety and driver assistance systems. For example, the blind spot and collision warning assistance systems are completely new. These are now standard for all MAN TGEs over 3.5 tonnes with N2 approval and optional for vehicles with N1 approval.

The optional assistance systems, Cruise Assist, Cruise Assist Plus and Turn Assist, are also new developments. In addition, almost all systems have been revised and their functions expanded. The extended list of assistance systems fitted as standard is also noteworthy. In future, every MAN TGE Next Level will be equipped with fatigue detection, traffic sign information, intelligent speed assistant, emergency brake assistant, parking aid, active lane departure warning, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring display.

Also new in the standard equipment of MAN TGE with N1 approval are the passenger airbag and an accident recording system. The latter records and stores critical, collision-related parameters and information shortly before, during and immediately after a collision. In this way, important data is available for accident investigations and analyses of the performance of safety equipment. The front passenger airbag is still available as an option for vehicles with N2 approval.

The TGE Next Level also comes with many new comfort features: a new dashboard with digital instrumentation and a large touch display for controlling the vehicle functions and the infotainment system. According to MAN, the extensively revised vehicle electrics and electronics in combination with the new driver's workplace and the new and updated assistance systems raise the TGE to a new level, which is why it has been given the nickname "Next Level". Production of the first model variants will begin in June 2024, with more to follow over the course of the year.

Due to the lack of major changes (including the VW Crafter) in terms of appearance, MAN Truck & Bus has created a subtle eye-catcher with the TGE Next Level Edition, which is intended to set visual accents. The edition is already available to order. It consists of the launch colour Pale Copper Metallic, mirror covers in Piano Black, a bumper trim in silver, a "Next" badge in the front grille and 17-inch alloy wheels in silver or optionally in black.

In terms of drive, there is a small change in the portfolio. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and the choice between manual and 8-speed automatic transmission remain the same. The previous entry-level engine of 102 PS will no longer be offered due to restrained customer demand. Three power levels are now available as standard: 140 PS, 163 PS and 177 PS.

The dashboard in the MAN TGE has been completely redesigned and now features a free-standing touch display in the centre. The ergonomic steering wheel, which can be used to directly select the new assistance systems, has also been redesigned. The new instrument cluster is fully digitalised as standard and offers the driver extensive options for customising displays and information.

However, the most striking highlight of the new cockpit is the new MAN Media Van infotainment system. Three variants are available: MAN Media Van with a 10.4-inch screen fitted as standard, MAN Media Van Navigation in the same format (plus optional functions) and MAN Media Van Navigation Business with a 12.9-inch screen. For better communication with the rear row of seats in the crew cab, the front microphone and rear speakers can be selected. This optional function is called In-Car Communication.

The completely new driver assistance systems Blind Spot Warning and Collision Warning are fitted as standard for TGEs with N2 approval and are offered as an option for TGEs with N1 approval. The blind spot warning uses radar sensors to monitor the blind spot area next to the vehicle (depending on whether the vehicle is travelling on the left or right) and reduces the risk of collision with cyclists, particularly when turning.

It can optionally be extended to monitor both sides. The collision warning system uses a multi-function camera and radar to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and helps to avoid collisions with pedestrians or cyclists when pulling away. With both systems, the driver is warned visually and acoustically.