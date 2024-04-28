Introduced in 2012, the Ferrari F12berlinetta was at the time the fastest car from the Prancing Horse, reaching a top speed of 211 mph thanks to its powerful naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre V12 developing 740 PS. The Supercar was also produced in a special TDF version, just 799 examples dedicated to the Tour de France and specially developed for the track, with maximum power increased to 780 PS and numerous mechanical and aesthetic modifications.

In short, a beast of the road (and track) with Maranello's unique DNA. Yet the F12tdf also boasts another title: that of the slowest Ferrari in history.

From track to showroom

Let's look at the facts. A few days ago, a curious Ferrari, used years ago as a prototype for the development of the production car, appeared on the Bring a Trailer auction portal. Kilometre after kilometre used to test the various modifications made to the production F12berlinetta, it was withdrawn once the finished TDF was launched.

Thus began a new life for the Prancing Horse sports car, transferred to the United States to become a show car. Not without the modification that made it the slowest Ferrari in history. The mechanics reduced the power of the V12, limiting the top speed to just 15 mph, which is enough to go around the showroom. Certainly not enough to race on asphalt.

Ferrari F12tdf Mulotipo MP4

This severe limitation has not prevented it from fetching a price of $475,000, or £380,000. With no possibility of restoring its speed, it cannot be driven on the road either. In fact, the chassis bears the inscription "Vehicle not approved for road use". More expensive than a Ferrari SF90, sold (excluding options and customisation) for £379,225 and the possibility of approaching 211 mph.

As new

With around 20,000 kilometres on its shoulders, the F12tdf rides on 20-inch alloy wheels to hide the carbon-ceramic disc brake system. The gearbox is the classic 7-speed dual clutch and the transmission, naturally, rear-wheel drive.

Ferrari F12tdf Mulotipo MP4, interior Ferrari F12tdf Mulotipo MP4

Externally characterised by a black livery with white decals, the development version of the Ferrari F12tdf is equipped with sports seats, leather covering virtually every square inch of the interior, a steering wheel with the classic red manettino and all the other details typical of the production car. It could fool anyone, except when it reaches 15 mph, with no possibility of going any higher.