In the previous weeks, we have expanded the Seat range (digitally only, of course), with really spectacular models, such as a supercar based on the Audi R8 or the Leon Coupé, not to mention another coupé based on the Audi A5. In short, it's madness!

But far from stopping now with this wave of surprising innovations, today we are proposing another really special vehicle, a pick-up! Yes, a pick-up! If Kia is developing the new Tasman (we don't know if it will come to Europe), why shouldn't the Spanish brand be able to do the same?

Playful pick-up

The recreation you can see at the beginning of the article corresponds to a pre-restyled Ateca with an added cargo box. As you can see, it would be a double cab model that could carry five people and would be more for leisure than for work.

The transport area is not particularly long, so it would be far from being able to carry 1,000 kilos of cargo like some of its direct rivals. And the large alloy wheels are not particularly suitable for demanding off-road use.

241 hp V6 TDI engine

Logically, Seat would have to reinforce the rear axle and integrate elements typical of a pick-up, such as a reduction gearbox, for example. To reduce costs, there is nothing better than to 'dip into' the Volkswagen Amarok, a vehicle that is itself based on the Ford Ranger.

If given the choice, we would choose Seat's pick-up with the Volkswagen Group's 3.0 V6 TDI engine, without a doubt. In the Amarok, this fabulous engine delivers 241 PS at just over 3,000 rpm and no less than 600 Nm between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm.

SEAT pick-up price

This surprising SEAT would keep the Ateca's interior, which for us is perfect, because although it is not the most modern of the group, it combines screens and traditional controls, a smart configuration to reduce distractions at the wheel.

Price? Bearing in mind that the Amarok is on sale from €49,000 with the 170 PS 2.0 TDI engine, it wouldn't be bad if the prices of the slightly smaller SEAT pick-up started at €50,000 with the 241 PS engine. Anyway, since dreaming is free, let's keep dreaming!

