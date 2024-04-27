The Beijing Motor Show 2024, which runs from 25 April to 4 May, is the launch pad chosen by several carmakers to present important new products for the Eastern market.

Among the many companies present is Toyota, which is unveiling two new cars that bear a vague resemblance to the new Prius. Called bZ3C and bZ3X, they were presented in concept form at the last Shanghai Motor Show, and today we find out what they look like.

The aerodynamic crossover

Toyota's two new models have been developed in collaboration with a number of local automotive giants, with the aim of better capturing the tastes of Chinese motorists, including younger ones.

Toyota bZ3C 2024

The first product to be presented by the Japanese manufacturer at the Beijing Motor Show 2024 is the bZ3C, an elevated crossover with very clean lines developed jointly by Toyota, BYD and FAW and designed around the 'Reboot' concept, in the IT sense of the term.

If you look at the first photos released by the manufacturer, you'll see a long, elegant, high-sided saloon whose interior has been designed to create a space suited to the young Generation Z customers that the company is aiming to capture.

Toyota bZ3C 2024 Toyota bZ3C 2024

The dashboard, in particular, is vaguely reminiscent of our Prius and bZ4X, but with one important new feature: a new, very large infotainment system never before seen on a car from the brand.

The SUV for everyone

The second car presented by Toyota at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show is called bZ3X and was developed jointly by the Japanese manufacturer and GAC (which is now part of the group).

Once again, as the few photos released show, this is a large electric SUV designed to accommodate entire families, offering plenty of space and a cabin design based on the concept of a mobile 'cosy home'.

Toyota bZ3X 2024

The company has not yet given details of engines, range and prices, but has explained that both models are equipped with the latest driver assistance systems. They will probably not be marketed in Europe.