The Chinese brand Zeekr celebrates its third birthday at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, staged from 25 April to 4 May, by presenting several models. These include the Zeekr Mix, an innovative multifunctional vehicle built on a new platform, the SEA-M.

One van for many applications

The new Zeekr Mix is a small van with a 100% electric powertrain, a length of 4.70 metres and a wheelbase of exactly 3 metres. Unique features of this new design include, for example, no less than four sliding doors, both front and rear, and seats that swivel 270 degrees.

Zeekr Mix 2024

According to the company, this new small van is able to offer 'unparalleled' living room-like interior space, thanks also to its rather large 3-metre wheelbase and several flexible solutions for modifying the interior layout.

All these features should make it suitable for various types of commercial applications, including robotaxis and traditional chauffeur-driven hire, thanks also to a turning diameter of less than 5 metres, which should make it particularly comfortable to drive in urban environments.

Zeekr Mix 2024, the abitacolo

There is also the rest of the range

In addition to the Zeekr Mix, the Chinese company is also exhibiting the rest of its range at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, including the Zeekr X, Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 007, Zeekr 009 and Zeekr 009 Grand, the latter a new four-seater luxury MPV.

Zeekr 009 Grand

During the last months of 2023 and the first months of 2024, Zeekr opened several Apple-style stores in many Northern European countries. It is not yet clear when the brand will also arrive in the UK, and with which cars among those present at the Beijing Motor Show 2024.