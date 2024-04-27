Audi presents the Q6L e-tron as an exterior model at the Beijing Auto Show 2024. A variant of the global Q6 e-tron tailored to the Chinese market. The L suffix stands for both long distance and the longer wheelbase. The production version is due to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2024, with deliveries planned for 2025.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first model to be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed jointly with Porsche. It is intended to be a further step for the company on its way to becoming a provider of premium electric mobility. Like other PPE models from Ingolstadt for the Chinese market, the Audi Q6L e-tron will also be produced in a new factory in Changchun.

Gallery: Audi Q6L e-tron (2024)

38 Photos

With a wheelbase extended by 105 millimetres, the Q6L e-tron enables the installation of a larger battery. According to Audi, this should enable CLTC ranges of more than 435 miles. This will be ensured by the newly developed lithium-ion battery consisting of twelve modules and 192 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 107 kWh - 7 kWh more compared to the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron.

With 800-volt technology and a maximum DC charging capacity of 270 kW, charging takes 25 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent capacity. A range of up to 162 miles is possible in just ten minutes at an appropriate charging station. In the rear-wheel drive version, provides 255 kW of system power for propulsion; in the quattro all-wheel drive version, it will be 345 kW.

The long version of the SUV is intended to offer more space, comfort and suitability for everyday use. The wheelbase of 2.99 metres should even offer "legroom like in business class" in the rear. The vehicle length of the Q6L e-tron increases from 4.77 metres to 4.88 metres. At just under 1.69 metres, it is four centimetres higher than its global brother.

From the outside, the China Q6 stands out not only due to its stretched lines, but above all due to the illuminated logos, a redesigned front end and more aerodynamic 21-inch wheels. In addition, exclusive colours, such as the "Lilac Grey" shown at the Auto Show, will be available.

The handles integrated almost flush into the door surfaces, which are unlocked by a proximity sensor on the underside, are also striking and new. A communication light enhances the light signature of the Q6L e-tron. It warns other road users of accidents and breakdowns, for example.

"With the Q6L e-tron, we are bringing the technological advantages of our new Premium Platform Electric to China. The model underlines our promise to offer electric vehicles in all core segments by 2027." Gernot Döllner - Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG

The interior, infotainment and driver assistance systems will be tailored to the Chinese market. These include the adaptive driving assistant Pro and the parking assistant Pro. The systems are based on a comprehensive sensor system (including lidar and radar sensors, cameras and ultrasonic sensors) and V2X technologies and are designed to provide more support than all previous Audi models. The basis is the newly developed E3 1.2 electronics architecture. The name E3 stands for end-to-end electronics architecture.