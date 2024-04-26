The Ypsilon was just the beginning of Lancia's renaissance. Stellantis has clear ideas about the brand and aims to make it extremely competitive in the premium sector in the coming years with the launch of the Delta and Gamma.

The latter will be "Made in Italy", as it will come out of the Melfi factory, where the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade are currently produced. Here's what it could look like in 2026.

The German rival

Our rendering attempts to give shape to this imposing flagship. Based on the STLA Medium platform, the Gamma is expected to be around 4.70 metres long, so it will have the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C Class in its sights.

According to initial reports, the Lancia will have a fastback body, i.e. a saloon with a sloping rear window, almost like a coupé. This is a solution that has already been tried and tested with the Citroën C5 X, and should result in a car that is highly unconventional in shape, but nevertheless elegant and dynamic.

Lancia Gamma (2026), rendu par Motor1.com

In all likelihood, the Gamma will recall certain styling elements seen on the Ypsilon and, earlier still, on the Pu+Ra HPE concept, starting with the general shape of the front area and the circular headlights at the rear.

A luxury saloon

The interior of the Gamma should also echo the prototype, with great attention paid to upholstery and technology. In this respect, we're expecting some sort of evolution of the S.A.L.A. system that debuted on the Ypsilon, as well as durable Italian fabrics and leathers.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 hybrid Special Edition Cassina, the set

As far as the powertrain is concerned, it is still too early to make any predictions. We do know, however, that the STLA Medium platform will allow a maximum range of around 435 miles. The Lancia will probably share many features with its DS and Opel-Vauxhall counterparts, which will also be produced at the Melfi plant.