Auto China in Beijing has been running since yesterday, Thursday, and the most important premieres - including the electric G-Class from Mercedes, the Mini Aceman, the BMW i4 facelift and the Smart Concept #5 - are probably already over. But there is still some "reportable" news, including two world premieres from Genesis: a long-wheelbase version of the Electrified G80 with a new facelift look and the G80 EV Magma Concept.

The Electrified G80 has been on the market since 2021, but is largely unknown in Europe, we would argue. The additional designation Electrified does not mean that it is a plug-in hybrid, but that it is an electric car based on a combustion platform. The five-metre saloon has a 370 PS all-wheel drive and an 87 kWh battery for a range of 323 miles. This makes the luxury-class model, which is available from £69,905, a rival to the Mercedes EQS and BMW i7, which, however, are not available for less than £112,000.

The facelift presented in China is specially tailored to Chinese customers. It has an extended wheelbase. In Beijing, it was presented in the new Vision Blue colour, which is only available in China.

Genesis Electrified G80 LWB Facelift Genesis Electrified G80 (2021)

The brand-typical "G-Matrix" grille and the micro-lens array headlights look familiar, but the bumper has been changed. The picture also shows new 19-inch rims. In addition, the loading slot can now be opened and closed electrically. The wheelbase, already quite generous in the normal version at 3.01 metres, has been extended by a further 13 centimetres. This brings the model closer to the brand's flagship, the over 5.20 metre long Genesis G90 combustion saloon. Our US colleagues have now published photos showing the car in more detail:

Inside, the longer wheelbase allows for more space in the second row of seats. There are also a number of new features for more comfort in the rear. There are "Ergo Motion seats" with leg rests and curtains on the windows. There are new trim panels on the inside of the rear doors. There is also a 27-inch OLED display and a Bang&Olufsen sound system. The noise level has also been improved.

Genesis did not provide a caption, but this is probably the G80 EV Magma Concept

The new Magma series from Genesis is also represented in Beijing. The G80 EV Magma Concept was presented as a world premiere. With its blue paintwork, the car shows that Magma vehicles do not necessarily have to be fire red - at least not outside Europe.

Compared to the Electrified G80, the study emphasises sportiness with its low-set bumper and lower ground clearance. The grille, the wider wings with (wider rear) 21-inch wheels, the rear bumper with integrated fog lights and a pronounced spoiler lip are also new elements. However, much of this cannot be seen in the only picture of the G80 EV Magma.

Genesis also promises an improved chassis, a sports brake system and lighter wheels with good brake cooling. Inside there is Alcantara, quilted leather and carbon details.

The X Gran Berlinetta Concept presented back in December and the recently unveiled GV60 Magma Concept will also be on show at the motor show.

The X Gran Berlinetta Concept is a combustion sports car for the game Gran Turismo 7 The Genesis GV60 Magma Concept was unveiled at the end of March

The bottom line

Genesis only plays a minor role in the European electric car market, particularly in Germany with less than 600 cars sold in 2023. The Electrified G80 sold just 33 units. By comparison, the BMW i7 sold just under 900 units and the Mercedes EQS almost 3,000 units. The higher the class, the more important the brand image is. Added to this is possibly the very conservative appearance and the range, which at 323 miles for the electric G80 does not come close to its German competitors. However, the 800-volt system with fast charging speaks in favour of the Electrified G80.