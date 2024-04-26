The Mini Aceman, the link between the Cooper and the Countryman, is about to make its debut. The British manufacturer's new B-segment SUV aims to take on a host of rivals, including the Jeep Avenger.

Available exclusively as an electric version, the Aceman boasts typical Mini styling and an interior that is largely based on that of its 'new' brothers in the range.

Mini Aceman dashboard

Minimalist yet striking, the Aceman's dashboard echoes the styling choices of other recent models from the British brand. There is no dashboard in front of the driver (although a head-up display is available as an option) and all the driving information is concentrated on the 24 cm central screen.

The air conditioning vents run along the centre of the dashboard, while below the screen is a space containing the car's few physical controls: start and stop, interior light selection, volume, gear lever, activation of exterior cameras, rear window and windscreen defrosting.

Mini Aceman, connectivity

There's no shortage of connectivity in the Mini Aceman which, with its dynamic styling and numerous on-board technologies, is aimed primarily at young people. One example is the large circular central screen, 24 cm in diameter, which integrates all the car's digital functions.

MINI Aceman SE: ambient lighting can be controlled from the central screen.

The slim OLED panel is powered by the Android-based Mini OS9 operating system and is wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. From here, you can view all driving information, manage navigation and driving modes (known as Mini Experience Modes). Interior graphics and lighting can also be selected from the screen.

Still on the subject of connectivity, by downloading a dedicated app, the Mini can be parked remotely using your smartphone, thanks to the Digital Key Plus function.

Mini Aceman 2024 Digital instrumentation Not available Head-up display Yes Central monitor 9.5-inch Mirror screen Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

Mini Aceman, quality and materials

The Aceman's upholstery is meticulous in keeping with the brand's tradition. A wide range of materials are used on board, from dashboard fabric (with special embossed orange embroidery) to Vescin, a special type of vegetable leather. The seats feature the Mini logo on the backrest inside a suede insert, while orange and white stitching creates an interesting colour contrast.

MINI Aceman SE, a detail of the seats.

The dashboard is also piano black and a detail in front of the steering wheel is reminiscent of a watch strap.

Mini Aceman, space

The compact dimensions of the Mini Aceman and the particular shape of the rear section present some disadvantages in terms of load capacity.

MINI Aceman SE, space for rear passengers. MINI Aceman SE, the boot

According to official figures, the Mini has a minimum volume of 300 litres and exceeds 1,000 litres when the rear row is folded in 60:40 mode. By comparison, the electric Jeep Avenger has a capacity of between 355 and 1,250 litres.

In the rear, two passengers can be accommodated, while in the middle, space is sacrificed slightly due to the presence of the central tunnel.