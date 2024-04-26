In an exciting announcement, MG has revealed that its much-anticipated electric roadster, the Cyberster, is now up for grabs, with the first deliveries in the UK slated for August this year. The zero-emissions open-top sports car kicks off with the single-motor Cyberster Trophy, available for purchase from £54,995 OTR. Like all MG models, it comes with the assurance of a comprehensive seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

Boasting signature scissor doors conceptualised by Carl Gotham and his MG London design team, the Cyberster Trophy also features a fully-electric fabric bonnet that can be seamlessly operated within 15 seconds at speeds of up to 30 mph. The Cyberster was previewed with a concept back in 2021 and the final production version was shown in the summer of last year.

Under the bonnet, the Trophy packs a punch with power figures of 340 PS and a maximum torque of 350 lb-ft, propelling it from 0-62 mph in just 5.0 seconds. For those seeking more power, the more expensive £59,995 Cyberster GT emerges as MG’s new flagship model, marking the most potent production vehicle in the brand’s century-long history. With a staggering 503 PS and 535 lb-ft of torque, this dual-motor, all-wheel-drive beast can sprint from 0-62 mph in a mere 3.2 seconds.

“The Cyberster is a car designed to excite, whether through its head-turning design or its scintillating performance. Both the Trophy and GT are compelling two-seat EV sporting roadsters which promise to propel grand touring into the electric age,” David Allison, MG Head of Product and Planning, commented.

Both the Trophy and GT models are powered by a 77-kWh battery. The Trophy has a maximum WLTP range of 316 miles, while the GT offers 276 miles for those craving more performance.