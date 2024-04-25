The Formentor was the first independent model of the still young brand, while the Leon is one of the absolute bestsellers. Now the time has come for a comprehensive facelift of these two most important models of the brand. On 29 April, Cupra will be presenting the refreshed designs and new technical features in Madrid, and you can take part via the video livestream. Today, however, we can already show a few details about the design and also provide some details.

What we know

Cupra has not yet revealed much about the design. Only the new styling of the rear lights has already been presented, but this is promising with regard to the new design language of the models that Cupra promises. "Design Obsession" as the motto of the presentation suggests significant changes, although the models already have a very pleasing design.

There is also news under the bonnet. In all likelihood, the new plug-in hybrids from the Group will be moving in here. We expect the 1.5-litre TSI in combination with an electric motor to have a total output of 204 and 272 PS and an electric range of around 62 miles (according to WLTP). The mild hybrid petrol engines and the 2.0-litre diesel with 150 PS are also likely to be on board.

The highlight could be the 333 PS 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which comes from the new Audi S3 and is combined with all-wheel drive. The 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine from the current Formentor VZ5, which comes from Audi, is not expected to return.

Cupra Formentor 2025, Rendering

The renewal of the Cupra Formentor and the Leon will also have an impact on the interior which has announced "greater digitalisation". Given the previous and well-known problems with the infotainment, the new MIB4 system will be a significant improvement. The system can already be found in the latest Volkswagen Group models and offers significantly better usability as well as larger screens.

Here is the link to the livestream, which you can watch on 29 April from 8 pm (GMT+1).