Things have become a bit confusing with the Mazda6. In the USA, it has already been removed from the 2021 model range. In the UK, it was done last year and even at home in Japan, it will be discontinued at the end of the month. Here in Europe and in a few other markets, however, the mid-range model is still allowed.

Now there is a new 6 in China. However, it has nothing whatsoever to do with the ageing saloon we know (which has been on the market since 2012). Say hello to the EZ-6, which was developed by the Changan Mazda joint venture. The dashing saloon will be available purely electrically or as a plug-in hybrid.

We see plenty of the Kodo design language we love so much here, but with the addition of a partially illuminated grille and retractable door handles. We see rear lights that seem to have a bit of Jaguar in their DNA as well as Mazda. The same can actually be said about the headlights. Above the light strip at the rear is an active spoiler, which we didn't expect to see on a saloon car.

Gallery: 2025 Mazda EZ-6

22 Photos

The EZ-6 stands on aero-optimised 19-inch wheels, has a large panoramic glass roof and frameless doors. Reports from China suggest that the electric/PHEV saloon is based on the Changan Shenlan SL03. However, it will probably be positioned higher, which can be seen from the more elaborate interior, among other things.

The interior doesn't seem to have too much to do with what we know from the Mazda models we are familiar with here. This in turn is an indicator of the connection with the Changan. However, it certainly looks like it could be a good place to be and the expansive "flowing" centre console looks interesting.

Along with these official photos come a few technical specifications. As an electric car, the Mazda EZ-6 has a rear-wheel drive layout. It has a 50:50 weight distribution and a multi-link rear axle. According to the Chinese Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), the unspecified battery should be good for a range of 373 miles. The PHEV should cover a total range of more than 621 miles.

The car is 4.92 metres long, 1.89 metres wide and 1.48 metres high. This makes it slightly larger than the 6. Incidentally, there will be no successor to the 6 on Mazda's rear-wheel drive platform with six-cylinder in-line engines. This architecture is currently reserved exclusively for the four SUVs CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

The EZ-6 will go on sale in China after its public debut at this week's Beijing Motor Show. It is unlikely that the new saloon will be exported to other markets.