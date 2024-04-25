Tuner Mansory is known for its extravagant conversions of high-class automobiles, which are viewed quite controversially in the scene. Now the specialist has taken on the already highly individual Rolls-Royce Spectre and extensively remodelled it in the style of the company.

The front of the Rolls-Royce has been redesigned and now features an integrated front lip with side flaps finished in visible carbon fibre. The blackened radiator grille can be illuminated in the desired colour at the touch of a button, creating a subtle accent in perfect harmony with the colour concept of the respective conversion. The ultra-light carbon bonnet with visible structure and LED daytime running lights complete the changes to the front end.

Gallery: Mansory Rolls-Royce Spectre (2024)

24 Photos

On the flanks of the Spectre there are sill extensions in dark visible carbon fibre. The air outlets in the wings, also in visible carbon fibre, and the door handles painted in black complete the modifications to the side and are intended to give the fat Rolls a more powerful, lower and sportier appearance.

To reduce the lift forces on the rear axle, the Mansory technicians installed a spoiler on the tailgate and an aerodynamically adapted rear diffuser. Both aerodynamic components are also made of visible carbon fibre and, together with the rear light surrounds made of carbon fibre, set the scene at the rear. The diffuser can be supplied with a central brake light on request. Practically all body parts have been replaced by lightweight but high-strength carbon fibre, which should only marginally help the kerb weight of 2.9 tonnes.

Two wheel sets of the "FD.15" wheel type are available. These forged, polished aluminium rims are specially designed for the high payloads of the all-electric Spectre. The 23-inch wheel set measures 9.5 x 23 inches with 255/40 R23 tyres at the front and 10.5 x 23 inches with 295/35 R23 tyres at the rear. 10-inch wide 24-inch rims with 295/30 R24 tyres are also available. Both sets of wheels are fitted with fixed, non-rotating hub caps with Mansory logos.

In the interior, the tuner relies on leather, a leather-carbon sports steering wheel and extended carbon fibre inlays. LED-equipped door panelling and dashboard as well as a carbon pedal set and high-pile floor mats round off the interior.