The BMW i4 has been on the market since November 2021, followed approximately three years later by a facelift with a technical update. The most important technological innovation in the electric mid-range model with a large tailgate is the new xDrive40 (not available in UK) all-wheel drive version, which slots in between the two rear-wheel drive models and the M50.

We show what changes there are in four chapters:

Changes to the exterior

Visually, the BMW i4 is intended to offer a "stronger presence" with the new kidney grille. The grille now shows new patterns: the top model M50 will have horizontal ribs in future, the others a honeycomb pattern with light-coloured spots. BMW writes that the grille is closed at the top, although it remains unclear whether this is new.

The headlights have also been given a new look, which could already be seen on the i4 prototype from last summer. They are characterised by two vertical and slightly arrow-shaped elements in the daytime running lights, which replace the octagonal light signature. Matrix LED headlights with blue inserts, which can also be seen in the pictures, are available as an option.

BMW i4 M50 (2022) BMW i4 M50 (2025)

Special "laser light" tail lights are offered in combination with the Matrix LED headlights. These do not emit laser light, but instead illuminate glass fibre bundles, resulting in a particularly special look.

In addition, there is now a "welcome light show" that starts as soon as you approach the car. There is a modified M sports package with a different rear diffuser, new paint colours and wheel rims.

Changes inside

Inside, there are different steering wheels, seat covers and interior trims. The buttons on the centre air vents and the area under the touchscreen have also been modified. Air conditioning and seat and steering wheel heating are now controlled via the touchscreen (or by voice control). And the drive modes P, N, R and D are apparently no longer activated with a lever, but with a switch. This is also optionally available in glass, as can be seen in the pictures. The standard equipment now also includes ambient lighting.

Drives and batteries

The new all-wheel drive model now comes with four engine options. The i4xDrive40 gets the large battery with a net 81 kWh. BMW does not provide any information on the other battery sizes in the press release. However, when asked, it was stated that the gross and net capacities remain unchanged, meaning that the entry-level variant has a 67 kWh battery (net) as before, while all other versions store 81 kWh net.

i4 eDrive35 i4 eDrive40 i4 xDrive40 i4 M50 Drive type RWD RWD AWD AWD Power output 286 PS 340 PS 401 PS 544 PS Max. Max. torque 400 Nm 430 Nm 600 Nm 795 Nm 0-62 mph 6.0 sec. 5.6 sec. 5.1 sec. 3.9 sec. Top speed (previously 118 mph) (previously 118 mph) n.a. 140 mph WLTP power consumption 15.1-19.3 kWh 15.4-19.4 kWh 16.6-20.5 kWh 18.1-22.5 kWh Net battery 67 kWh 81 kWh 81 kWh 81 kWh WLTP range 240 - 311 miles 291 - 373 miles 276 - 341 miles 257 - 324 miles Max. Charging power AC/DC 11/180 kW 11/205 kW 11/205 kW 11/205 kW Charging time DC (0-80%) 32 min. 31 min. 31 min. 31 min. Base price (RRP) £50,365 £58,460 - £69,995

The other data has changed only slightly. As before, current-energised synchronous machines (SSM) are used. The specified consumption ranges are wider than before. The maximum range is now stated as around 373 miles (instead of the previous 366 miles), but the exact values have not yet been finalised. A new feature is that there is now a button in the charging port area to end the charging process.

Sophisticated charging route planning

The calculation of the charging strategy for longer routes has also been improved. The charge level at which you want to reach your destination and the charging stations can now be set in five per cent increments. If desired, the system can also only take into account charging stations from certain providers.

Electricity costs and payment options are also displayed for the charging stations, as well as whether there are toilets, restaurants or a supermarket in the vicinity. The closer you get to the charging stop, the more often the availability of the charging points is checked and, if necessary, an alternative route is recommended. Regardless of the calculated charging strategy, alternative charging options are always displayed - in case someone has to go to the loo, so a stop is necessary anyway.

The i4 will continue to be built at the main plant in Munich. The market launch is scheduled for July 2024.

The bottom line

The BMW i4 will have a fourth motor and slightly more range. However, the 373 miles announced is no longer top of the range either. The upgraded Tesla Model 3 offers up to 390 miles. The long-range version of the US competitor also has superior all-wheel drive for a 4.4-second sprint and costs just £49,990. For us, however, the disadvantages of the Tesla include the unconventional handling and the small boot lid.