After Countryman and Cooper, Mini presents the third model in its electric range: the Aceman.

Offered in battery-powered versions only, the Aceman sits exactly in the middle of the first two models, taking over the place previously occupied by the Clubman. It will arrive in UK dealerships in November 2024 with a starting price of £31,800.

Mini Aceman, exterior and dimensions.

With a length of 4.07 metres and a height of 1.50 metres, the Mini Aceman is essentially the same size as a Jeep Avenger. The styling, however, is completely different to that of the star-spangled compact SUV.

Mini Cooper Mini Aceman Mini Countryman Length 3.86 metres 4.07 metres 4.43 metres Width 1.76 metres 1.75 metres 1.84 metres Height 1.46 metres 1.50 metres 1.66 metres Wheelbase 2.53 metres n.a. 2.69 metres Luggage compartment capacity 210-800 litres 300-1,005 litres 460-1,450 litres Seats 4 5 5

In fact, the Aceman echoes the styling of the Countryman, with rounded edges combined with more angular profiles. The front end is typical Mini, with squared-off headlights resembling two eyes and a large grille giving the front section a striking impact.

The muscular wheel arches, the protection under the grille and the black tinted skirts give an almost off-road look. The wheels range from 17" to 19", while the mirror caps, pillars and roof are contrasting (in four colours) in the Mini tradition.

MINI Aceman SE, the front end

At the rear, the headlights are smaller than on the Countryman, but the interior motif is still inspired by the Union Jack. Here, too, we find a grey plastic guard that makes the car look more "athletic".

MINI Aceman SE, the rear three-quarter

Generally speaking, the car's appearance may change in certain inserts depending on the Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW trim levels, with the latter focusing more on sportiness.

Mini Aceman, the interior

In the cabin, the Mini features the same circular OLED screen found on the Cooper and Countryman. The central monitor doubles as an instrument cluster, displaying driving information and all other infotainment functions. As an optional extra, a head-up display can be requested that projects essential driver information onto the windscreen.

MINI Aceman SE, the interior

The navigation, media, telephone and climate functions can be selected directly in the lower area at any time.

Staying on the subject of technology, the Aceman can be parked directly from your smartphone using a dedicated app. And the smartphone itself can be turned into the car's key thanks to the Digital Key Plus feature. In this case, when you approach the car, the front and rear lights come alive and the doors are unlocked.

Below the monitor are toggle switches, including those for driving modes (called 'Experience Modes') and the automatic transmission.

The detail of the physical controls below the infotainment system

The dashboard is upholstered in a soft, elaborate fabric, while the seats can also be ordered in fabric or Vescin, a type of vegan leather.

The backrest of the rear seats can be folded down in 60:40 mode, bringing the capacity from 300 to 1,005 litres.

Mini Aceman, engines and batteries.

The Mini Aceman is available in two variants, E and SE, with power outputs identical to those of the eponymous Cooper versions, namely 184 PS and 218 PS. Depending on the type chosen, the battery pack is either 43 kWh or 54 kWh, with the former providing a range of around 192 miles, and the latter up to 252 miles.

Mini Aceman E Mini Aceman SE Traction Front: 184 PS and 290 Nm Front: 218 PS and 330 Nm 0-62 mph / top speed 7.9 sec. / 99 mph 7.1 sec. / 105 mph WLTP fuel consumption per 100 km 14.1-14.9 kWh 13.9-14.8 kWh Battery 42.5 kWh 54.2 kWh WLTP range 183-192 miles 237-252 miles AC/DC charging power up to 11 / 75 kW up to 11 / 95 kW DC charging time (10-80%) just under 30 minutes slightly less than 30 minutes DC charging rate 1.0 kWh/min 1.3 kWh/min Price (OTR) £31,800 £36,300

Recharging is up to 11 kW AC and up to 75 kW DC (95 kW with SE), with the battery going from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Mini Aceman, competitors

As mentioned, the Mini Aceman comes with a definite rival on its radar: the Jeep Avenger, which has similar dimensions and electric motor, plus mild hybrid and petrol.

Jeep Avenger Alfa Romeo Junior

The 218 PS Aceman SE also goes up against the 240 PS Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce.

Widening the field of competitors a bit, we also find the DS 3 E-Tense, the Fiat 600e, the Peugeot e-2008 and the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka-e.