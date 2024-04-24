BMW's 4 Series follows a wonderfully predictable timetable. In 2020, the coupé was presented first, followed by the cabriolet. A little later, the Gran Coupé and the all-electric i4 followed. And now enough time has passed to orchestrate the facelifts. The coupé and cabriolet were due to be presented in early 2024, and we now have pretty much the same information for the Gran Coupé - with and without a combustion engine.

Here, however, we'll only look at the updates (known internally at BMW as LCI) on the petrol and diesel model.

Exterior

Let's move on to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé which, like the Coupé and Convertible, features few cosmetic changes. The front grille has been redesigned, but is still quite imposing. In addition, the manufacturer is offering a new structure for the LED headlights. Adaptive matrix lighting and laser-illuminated rear lights in the style of the BMW M4 CSL are available as optional extras.

The two new paint colours are 'Cape York metallic' and 'Fire Red metallic', and two new wheel options are also available. They measure 19 or 20 inches. The M Sport pack is now available with a new rear diffuser element and the diameter of the round tailpipes has been increased to 100 millimetres.

The interior

In the cabin, we're already familiar with the BMW Curved Display with its two linked screens. However, the cockpit looks more recent. This is mainly due to the new air diffusers and the narrowed gear lever. In future, these will allow you to control part of the air conditioning. So it's no longer just a matter of pressing a button or talking.

A new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated multifunction buttons is now standard. The gearshift paddles behind are also included at no extra cost. Those who still want to spend money on a steering wheel can in future choose a new three-spoke steering wheel with red 12 o'clock markings from the M accessories range. In addition, new materials are available for different applications and the ambient lighting now shines in different places.

Powertrains

Nothing changes under the bonnet of the BMW. The range extends from the 184 PS 420i to the 374 PS M440i xDrive. In total, there are two four-cylinder petrol engines, one six-cylinder petrol engine and two diesel engines - one four-cylinder and one six-cylinder. Both six-cylinder engines and the 420d are equipped with the 48-volt system. All engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and, depending on the engine, there is a choice between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Price and launch date

The restyled BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé will go on sale in the UK in July 2024 priced from £43,830 and BMW i4 from £50,365.