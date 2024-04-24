Audi presents the latest models in the Q7 and Q8 series with advanced plug-in hybrid technology. The vehicles have a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and an electric motor, supplemented by a newly developed battery that enables a purely electric WLTP range of up to 52 miles.

With the increased battery capacity and improved driving modes, the new Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro and Q8 TFSI e quattro are designed to offer a combination of high efficiency and driving pleasure.

Gallery: Audi Q8 TFSI e quattro (2024)

34 Photos

Audi has therefore primarily worked on the hybrid technology. At the heart of the plug-in hybrids are a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with 340 PS and a compact electric motor (PSM) with a maximum output of 130 kW (177 PS) as well as the new, more powerful, liquid-cooled lithium battery, which is located under the luggage compartment floor. This results in a maximum capacity of 25.9 kWh at a voltage of 370 volts. This increased capacity results in a purely electric range of up to 52 miles.

The maximum system output for both models starts with the 55 TFSI e quattro with 394 PS and a maximum system torque of 600 Nm. When both units work together, the electrified Q7 and Q8 accelerate to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds each.

Above this is the 60 TFSI e quattro (not available in UK), which also benefits from a new electric motor design, with up to 490 PS of system output and up to 700 Nm of torque. In this configuration, the Q7 and Q8 each need 5.0 seconds to reach 62 mph. All variants are electronically limited to 149 mph and can be driven purely electrically up to a speed of 84 mph. Charging is possible with up to 7.4 kW, so the empty battery reaches 100 per cent in around three hours and 45 minutes.

Gallery: Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro (2024)

34 Photos

The models are equipped with options such as all-wheel steering and electromechanical active roll stabilisation, which are designed to guarantee a dynamic driving experience. An electronically controlled air suspension with continuously variable adaptive damping system can also be selected, which only comes as standard on the top-of-the-range 60 TFSI e model. In addition, the optional all-wheel steering, available for the first time for the plug-in hybrids, ensures an increased level of safety and comfort.

Audi has also revised the exterior design. LED headlights illuminate the road as standard, while Matrix LED headlights can be selected as an option. In addition, HD matrix LED headlights with laser light are available as an additional high beam with significantly increased range.

New for the top-of-the-range headlights: the digital daytime running light signatures. They not only give the large Audis a characteristic appearance, but also allow one of four individual light signatures to be selected via the MMI. For the first time, large-area digitalised OLED rear lights are also available as an option; these also have four digital light signatures.

The new models will be available to order from the end of April 2024 with UK prices to be announced closer to launch. As expected, all this fun is not cheap. In Germany prices start at €85,500 (approx. £74,000) for the Q7 55 TFSI e and €92,900 (£80,000) for the Q8 55 TFSI e.