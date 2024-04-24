This red Honda NSX in the photos is one of the most famous cars owned by Ayrton Senna, the late three-time Formula 1 world champion. The sports car was originally registered in Portugal in 1991. Auto Trader, the British online car buying and selling website, has announced that the car's current owner has listed the car for sale.

It's worth remembering that Senna was regularly photographed with the red NSX while in Portugal and the car appeared in Senna's film "Racing is in my Blood" released in 1992

The Honda NSX was the brand's first attempt to make a mid-engined supercar capable of rivalling Ferrari models at the time, for example. Behind the seats, it had a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of delivering 275 PS and a manual gearbox, just like Senna's car, which he raced for the McLaren Honda team between 1988 and 1993.

The personal Honda NSX of the F1 legend and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna has been put up for sale and the current owner is asking for a whopping £500,000. The car was kept in Senna's Portuguese home while he was in the country, and he was photographed washing the car in 1991. Senna also owned two other NSXs, a black one in Brazil and another black NSX bought for him by his manager Antonio Braga. As part of the 25th anniversary of Senna's tragic death in 2019, the red Honda NSX was taken to the Imola circuit and driven by Giancarlo Minardi in front of a packed venue of Senna fans.

Robert McFagan, the current owner of Senna's Honda NSX, commented:

"I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex. Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal.

"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road. It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend and the thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away."

The car currently has just over 39,100 miles on the clock.