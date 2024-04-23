The smart range is set to expand in the coming years. Following the smart #1 and #3, as far as we know, the #5 will debut, a mid-size SUV with a big battery and the exterior shape of a real off-roader.

At the Beijing Motor Show 2024 the German manufacturer will unveil an almost definitive concept that anticipates its lines. Also presenting for the first time is a series of accessories dedicated to life away from the asphalt and a new infotainment system with Artificial Intelligence.

A big smart

The smart Concept #5 you see in these first photos was anticipated with official sketches. It is a mid-size SUV with an exterior design composed of sharp, square lines. The final version is expected to debut in the second half of 2024 in Europe becoming the German manufacturer's largest model.

smart Concept #5

According to the company, thanks to the more generous dimensions of both the body and chassis, this new model will be equipped with a battery pack of at least 100 kWh with 800-volt architecture, enabling it to travel more than 342 miles on a single charge.

Although smart has not gone into details regarding length, height, width and wheelbase, thanks to this initial information it is possible to assume that the production model will have a longer wheelbase than the current one (precisely to accommodate the larger battery pack), which, among other things, should also provide more legroom for rear passengers.

smart Concept #5

The new interior

Concept #5 for smart is not only a preview of a new model coming in the next few months, but also an opportunity to unveil to the world the interior of its upcoming cars.

As you can see from the photos released for the occasion, the upcoming smart will feature a new infotainment system with Artificial Intelligence, consisting of two closely spaced screens - one in the middle and one for the front passenger - with OLED technology and powered by the high-performance AMD V2000 chip, combined with a much larger on-board computer display than currently seen on, for example, the #1.

smart Concept #5

Another important new feature that can be seen from these images are seats equipped with an "innovative" airbag inside and upholstered in environmentally friendly materials, combined with a new X-shaped glass roof (which it is unclear whether it will also be retained on the production car).

To find out more about the final smart #5, we will have to wait for the coming months.