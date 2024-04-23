Chinese models increasingly concern us Europeans. With electric models designed (also) for the Old Continent and car manufacturers looking to the Dragon market with great interest, the 2024 edition of the Beijing Motor Show is preparing to be one of the most important ever.

For this reason, this year we at Motor1.com are also there, telling you on our social networks all the most interesting news from the show, and also giving you all the information on what's new in Europe as well. In this regard, here are some of the most eagerly awaited models.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi's all-new electric SUV is preparing to become the Audi Q6L e-tron. The long-wheelbase variant of the already unveiled Q6 e-tron makes its debut at the Beijing Motor Show.

Audi Q6L e-tron, the teaser

The new model, designed specifically for the domestic market according to the tastes of Chinese motorists, will be produced at Audi FAW NEV plant in Changchun alongside the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron.

BMW i4 restyling

BMW i4 restyling, le foto spia

The sleek German saloon in electric format is preparing to receive its first restyling. Spy photos over the past few months have given us to understand that the changes will be limited to certain aspects of the bodywork and could be essentially the same as those seen on the updated 4 Series Coupe a few months ago. The restyling of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is also expected at the Chinese show.

Denza Z9 GT

Denza Z9 GT

The flagship model of Denza (a brand in the orbit of BYD and a joint venture with Mercedes) could be the anti-Porsche Taycan.

Impressive in size, the Z9 GT could have a powertrain consisting of three electric motors and all-wheel drive, totalling more than 960 PS.

Exeed E08

Exeed E08

The luxury brand of the Chery Group is showing in Beijing a premium MPV equipped with electric motors and a petrol range extender.

We expect innovative technological solutions and a refined interior for this model that might also arrive in Europe in the coming years.

Fangchengbao

Fangchengbao Super 3 Fangchengbao Super 9

BYD's brand unveiled in 2023 presents the Super 3 and Super 9. The former is intended to be a rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser, while the latter is a two-seater electric supercar with a carbon fibre monocoque. Also debuting in Beijing is the large off-road SUV Fangchengbao Bao 8.

GWM ORA 07

GWM Hour 07

After the launch of the ORA 03 Funky Cat, the Great Wall Motors Group company expands its range with the Ora 07. The electric saloon is expected to be offered in rear- and all-wheel-drive versions with up to 400 PS and a 0-62 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds.

The 83 kWh battery should allow a range of around 373 miles.

Honda

Honda at the Beijing Motor Show 2024

The Japanese manufacturer presents the new Ye brand, which debuts with three models, all designed exclusively for the Chinese market: we are talking about the S7 and P7 crossovers and the GT Concept saloon.

Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini Urus PHEV, spy photos

After years of sightings and speculation, it is finally time for the first Urus with plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Lamborghini did not anticipate anything about the powertrain, although it is thought that the Emilian SUV may employ the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 combined with an electric motor for a total of around 830 PS.

Li Auto L6

Chinese independent manufacturer Li Auto presents its fifth model in the range in Beijing, theL6, which is a relatively compact five-seater SUV, 4.92 metres long and with very advanced technological features in keeping with the brand's tradition.

Li Auto L6

Powering the Li Auto L6 is a range-extending plug-in hybrid system with exclusively electric wheel drive (twin-engine AWD with a total of 408 PS) and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that recharges the 36.8 kWh battery. The declared electric range is 132 miles in the CLTe cycle and the total range is 864 miles. In China, the base price is the equivalent of £27,850.

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance Mercedes Electric G-Class, the prototype

There are two important models for Mercedes at the Beijing Motor Show. The first - revolutionary - is the electric G-Class production model. According to the first official information, the G 580 has an average consumption of between (2.2 and 2.0 mi/kWh) and, considering the presence of 100 kWh batteries (as anticipated some time ago), a range of around 200 miles is assumed.

There is also room at the Chinese show for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the plug-in hybrid coupé with 816 PS and a 0-62 mph sprint in 2.8 seconds.

Mini Aceman.

MINI Aceman

The 4.07-metre-long, electric-only crossover makes its official debut in Beijing. The Mini Aceman will make its market debut at the end of 2024 and could be equipped with a 40 and 54 kWh battery pack for a maximum range of around 250 miles in the larger battery variant.

The JCW sports version will arrive in 2026.

Omoda 7

Omoda 7, the teaser

The second model from Omoda (Chery Group brand) is larger than the Omoda 5 (4.4 metres long). During the show, more information about the driving technology and engines will be revealed, as well as the marketing date in Italy.

smart #5

smart #5 concept, il teaser

The third smart in the range is presented in concept form, ahead of its expected arrival in dealerships in the second half of 2024. Featuring a boxy, adventure-oriented look, it is a 100% electric C-segment SUV.

Volkswagen

In Beijing, Volkswagen brings a new electric concept from the ID family to be built in the Chinese factory at Volkswagen Anhui for the local market.

Il teaser del concept Volkswagen per Pechino

Also at the show are two new, unspecified models featuring the internal combustion engine as well as "the latest technologies in efficiency and digitalisation".

Zeekr Mix

Zeekr Mix

The Chinese MPV is unveiled for the first time in Beijing, ahead of its possible landing in Europe (there is already talk of a UK launch in 2026). Most likely, the Mix is equipped with the same 86 kWh battery and 800 Volt architecture as the 001.