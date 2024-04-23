Skoda has revealed a substantial specification upgrade for its Fabia and Karoq ranges in the United Kingdom. Two of the brand’s best-selling products gain richer standard equipment, alongside the introduction of more efficient drivetrains. Full spec and pricing information is available below.

Starting with the Fabia, its range undergoes a comprehensive revision, with all models receiving a specification boost. Comprising four trim grades - SE Comfort, Colour Edition, SE L, and Monte Carlo - the entire lineup now boasts Traffic Sign Recognition, Wireless Smartlink, and Care Connect (with a three-year subscription) as standard.

Depending on the trim level, the Fabia gets a new 8.0-inch digital display, replacing the previous analogue unit, alongside a larger 8.25-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include a front centre armrest, textile floor mats, and two additional rear speakers, while the more expensive models gain rear electric windows, rear LED lights, cruise control with speed limiter, and others.

In line with the 2024 update, the Fabia also introduces a new 1.0 TSI engine from the brand’s EVO2 generation. With an enhanced output of 116 PS (an increase of 6 PS over the previous engine), the new unit is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of a seven-speed DSG.

Prices for the 2024MY Fabia in the United Kingdom commence at £19,730 OTR for the 1.0 MPI SE Comfort model, with Colour Edition models starting from £20,530 OTR, SE L priced from £22,465 OTR, and Sporty Monte Carlo models starting from £22,965 OTR.

As for the Karoq, the 2024 range boasts three familiar trim levels: SE Drive, SE L, and SportLine, each benefiting from enriched standard specifications. Notable additions across all models include lane assist, Care Connect, Infotainment Online (with a three-year subscription), advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor, power-operated child lock, traffic sign recognition system, and tow bar preparation. Further enhancements come in the form of a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and wireless smartphone charging for SE Drive models, while SE L variants now flaunt 18-inch Procyon silver alloy wheels with anthracite aero inserts.

Drivetrain options remain consistent with four petrol engines and one diesel available. However, just like with the Fabia, the previous 1.0 TSI unit has been supplanted by a newer engine from Skoda’s EVO2 generation, delivering improved efficiency and a 6 PS boost in output to 116 PS. Additionally, customers can opt for the 1.5 TSI 150 PS engine with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. The 2.0 TDI 150 PS diesel engine and the 2.0 TSI 190 PS petrol engine are both equipped with a seven-speed DSG and 4x4 as standard.

Prices for the 2024MY Karoq start at £28,380 OTR for the 1.0 TSI SE Drive model. The SE L variants start from £30,215 OTR and the flagship SportLine model kicks off at £35,130 OTR.