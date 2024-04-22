The range of the revised Porsche Cayenne 2024 continues to expand, this time with the always exciting GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) version. If you're a fan of the German brand, you'll know that these acronyms represent an extra dose of dynamism in any Porsche.

This is a non-electric variant, for those who don't want a high-performance plug-in hybrid, but also with a higher weight. Specifically, the Cayenne GTS 2024 benefits from the in-house 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, which delivers 500 PS and 660 Nm for the occasion.

The associated transmission is the eight-speed Triptronic S with torque converter, which has been optimised to, according to Porsche, "improve responsiveness and shorten gearshift times in Sport and Sport Plus modes".

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

24 Photos

Highly developed chassis

Available in both standard and Coupé bodystyles, the GTS option offers a chassis geared for maximum dynamism. In fact, it inherits solutions from the Turbo GT, which is saying a lot.

For example, it has a ground clearance 10 mm lower than other versions and is fitted as standard with PASM adaptive air suspension and the PTV Plus rear differential, which acts as a self-locking device, selectively distributing torque to round the most difficult bends. Not forgetting PTM all-wheel drive and PDCC active stabilisers, the latter optional.

Technical innovations

The front axle pivot bearings are taken from the Cayenne Turbo GT and increase the negative camber of the wheels by 0.58 degrees to optimise dynamism. The transfer case, meanwhile, features a water-cooling circuit, ideal for demanding handling on the racetrack or mountain roads.

Performance-wise? The Porsche Cayenne GTS 2024 accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 mph.

Passionate design

Aesthetically, the German SUV benefits from the Sport Design package as standard, with elements in high-gloss black, such as the side skirts, wheel arches and many others. The car is also distinguished by GTS lettering on the sides and rear.

It also features larger air intakes at the front, as well as blacked-out headlamps and lights, along with red brake calipers. Other highlights include four dark bronze exhaust tailpipes and 21-inch RS Spyder wheels in Anthracite grey.

The interior adds a heated GT steering wheel, sports seats with increased side bolsters and eight-way adjustable or Race-Tex fabric upholstery. The Cayenne GTS Coupé adds a fixed panoramic roof and, outside, an adaptive rear spoiler.

Porsche is now accepting orders for the Cayenne GTS 2024. Prices for UK and Ireland are £106,100 for the standard body and £107,700 for the Coupé. Deliveries will begin this summer.