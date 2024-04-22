Subaru announces the expansion of its Outback lineup with the introduction of the exclusive Outback Touring X. Limited to just 100 units in the United Kingdom, this new range-topping variant promises to elevate outdoor adventures to new heights. The lifted estate is set to hit the roads on 1 May, with a starting price tag of £43,635.

Boasting Subaru’s permanent Symmetrical AWD system and the X-Mode terrain system, the Outback Touring X rides on bespoke 18-inch alloys and features crystal black door mirrors and black roof rails with an increased load capacity. Gloss black accents adorn the front and rear bumpers, as well as the distinctive front grille.

Gallery: Subaru Outback Touring X

9 Photos

The Touring X also boasts a high level of standard features, including a luxurious Nappa leather interior, heated front and rear seats, a smooth leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a sunroof. The vehicle also comes equipped with a reversing camera and an 11.6-inch screen for the infotainment system. To complete the audio experience, an 11-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system is included.

The Outback family was refreshed about two years ago when it gained more advanced safety systems and a retouched nose. The engine portfolio remained unchanged, featuring a 2.5-litre boxer with 169 PS and a 2.4-litre turbocharged mill with 264 PS. Unfortunately, a CVT remains the only available transmission option.