Hyundai has pulled back the curtain on the pricing and specifications for the new generation Santa Fe in the United Kingdom. Starting from £46,775, the Premium 1.6T Hybrid version serves as the entry-level model, offering 215 PS and a six-speed automatic transmission. It has an FWD setup and comes nicely equipped as standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, a dual curved 12.3-inch display, a power tailgate, and others.

For those seeking a more luxurious option, the Ultimate trim, starting from £50,275, elevates the Santa Fe experience even further. It introduces goodies such as a BOSE audio system, dual glass sunroof, and an enhanced family of safety systems.

However, the real showstopper comes in the form of the Calligraphy trim, representing the most opulent new Santa Fe money can buy. Priced from £52,775, this top-tier offering boasts exclusive features such as the Premium Relaxation front seats and Nappa leather seat trim, coupled with striking black finish styling elements for a more distinctive look. Full pricing is available below.

Model Recommended OTR Premium 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 2WD £46,775.00 Premium 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £48,830.00 Ultimate 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 2WD £50,275.00 Ultimate 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £52,330.00 Calligraphy 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 2WD £52,775.00 Calligraphy 1.6T Hybrid 215 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £54,830.00 Premium 1.6T Plug-in Hybrid 253 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £51,885.00 Ultimate 1.6T Plug-in Hybrid 253 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £55,135.00 Calligraphy 1.6T Plug-in Hybrid 253 PS six-speed automatic 4WD £57,635.00

But the customisation doesn't end there. With a choice of ten colours, including Terracotta Orange Solid as a no-cost option, drivers can tailor their Santa FE to suit their individual tastes. Metallic, basic pearl, pearl, and matte finishes are also available, offering further opportunities for personalisation. It's also worth pointing out that the new Santa Fe comes as standard with seven seats but a more luxurious six-seat version is optionally available at £1,000.

In terms of engines, two power options are sold. The 1.6-litre hybrid model comes with 215 PS and either FWD or AWD. There's also a more powerful plug-in hybrid with 253 PS, delivered to all four wheels. All models come exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission.